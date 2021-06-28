Axiata and Mavenir Achieve First Live Commercial Open vRAN Deployment With TIP Evenstar 4G Radio

The deployment in some of Axiata properties showed the seamless integration of Open vRAN in real live environment and the beginning of the transformation journey with next generation virtualized data networks of the Future

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, and Axiata Group Berhad, a leading communication Service Provider in Asia, announced today that they have achieved full integration in live environment, using the MAVair O-RAN based solution for Open RAN: the uniqueness of the solution is the use for the first time in commercial service of the Evenstar 4G RRU, produced by the Telecom Infra Project, with 7.2 O-RAN interface and Open RAN fully virtualized.

The deployment has happened in three properties (Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia), where Axiata has selected in various scenarios, some sites from the legacy incumbent vendors and replaced them with the MAVair Open vRAN solution from Mavenir. Sites are connected with non-ideal backhaul (microwave links), and specifically in some cases with Satellite connectivity, being the first ever in Open vRAN solutions in the world.

The MAVair family includes the flexible Open RAN approach where the evolved RAN architecture, designed with cloud-native virtualization techniques, enables the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage – using virtualized disaggregated network components, with open standard interfaces, offering all the latest network features – while allowing specific customization and innovation where appropriate.

The integration with the existing coverage and the performances achieved in terms of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are such that the end users perceive seamless service continuity and, in some cases, enhanced throughout for a great mobile broadband experience, including next generation voice services. The MAVair Open vRAN is capable of performing in any type of environment, from rural and urban, with a very flexible architecture and also adapt to the existing environment providing an ideal solution for new applications like Radio Intelligent Controller to increase capacity and optimize the radio and software resources.

Axiata and Mavenir are deploying cloud native solution to build together the Network of the Future and providing fully automated infrastructure, which is software driven and fully cloudified, boosting the ecosystem for Open RAN in Asia. Mavenir’s virtualized RAN (vRAN) platform will enable the utilization of Open Virtualised RAN technology and its target objective of moving towards a fully automated network architecture of the future. Axiata intends to deploy commercial Open RAN network by end of 2021.

“Mavenir is delighted to work with Axiata on their radio network transformation initiative. Together, we have achieved excellent results in Axiata’s commercial network and sites deployed in rural, suburban and urban locations, proving the extreme flexibility of Open vRAN,” said Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir president and CEO. “The collaboration will transform existing networks into a dynamic, agile and cloud-native based platform where Mavenir and Axiata will build the Networks of the Future.”

“We are proud to be among the first to deploy TIP’s Evenstar 4G radios in live commercial Open RAN environments,” said Thomas Hundt, Executive Vice President – Technology at Axiata Group Berhad. “We’re encouraged by how Mavenir’s cloud native Open virtualized RAN has integrated so seamlessly into our legacy networks.”

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers.

About Axiata

As one of the leading telecommunications groups in Asia in pursuit of its vision to be The Next Generation Digital Champion by 2024, Axiata has transformed itself from a holding entity with a portfolio of pure-play mobile assets into a Triple Core Strategy driven business focusing on Digital Telco, Digital Businesses and Infrastructure.

Within ASEAN and South Asia, the Group has controlling stakes in market-leading mobile and fixed operators in the region including ‘Celcom’ in Malaysia, ‘XL’ in Indonesia, ‘Dialog’ in Sri Lanka, ‘Robi’ in Bangladesh, ‘Smart’ in Cambodia and ‘Ncell’ in Nepal. Axiata is actively spearheading efforts to transform its mobile-centric operations into digital converged companies.

Axiata Digital, the digital services arm of Axiata is focused on two digital business verticals namely Digital Financial Services (‘Boost’, ‘Aspirasi’) and Digital Analytics & AI (‘ADA’).

‘edotco’, the Group’s infrastructure company, operates in eight countries to deliver telecommunications infrastructure services, amassing approximately 32,800 towers. Presently the 16th largest independent tower companies globally, it aims to be one of the top regional telecommunications tower companies and is committed to responsible and sustainable business operations.

As a committed and long-term investor, and in line with its sustainability goals, the Group actively supports and drives young talent development; disaster response and recovery; as well as green initiatives. Axiata’s broader goal of Advancing Asia aims to piece together the best in the region in terms of innovation, connectivity and talent.

