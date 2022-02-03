Axiado Expands Its Leadership Lineup to Bring the AI-Enhanced Security Processor TCU to Market

Company adds proven industry leaders from AMD, Cloudflare, Intel, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, Qualcomm and others

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–Axiado Corporation, an AI-enhanced hardware security company announced the fortifying of its leadership lineup by adding ten members to its board of strategic technology advisors and three accomplished technology executives to the Axiado team. With these additions, Axiado prepares to launch the next game-changing innovation in cybersecurity, a new class of processors called the TCU (Trusted Control/Compute Unit) to data center, 5G base station, and network markets. The Axiado TCU redefines security with its Secure Vault™ root-of-trust, cryptography core, and its per-platform Secure AI™ pre-emptive threat-detection engine.

“I am honored to welcome these proven industry leaders to our team,” said Gopi Sirineni, President and CEO of Axiado. “Their insights and expertise will be invaluable as we prepare for Axiado’s market entry.”

Axiado’s board of strategic technology advisors are:

Richard Kramlich, Chairman Emeritus, New Enterprise Associates (NEA), General Partner, Green Bay Ventures; a legendary venture capitalist and Board member in twelve startup companies that grew to over $1 billion valuation;

Additions to Axiado’s leadership team include:

Alexander Bachmutsky was appointed as Sr. Fellow, Chief Software Architect. Bachmutsky has over 35 years of experience in networking, security, hardware disaggregation/offload and high availability with companies like Nokia, Ericsson, and Intel. He has authored two books and over 60 patents in various system networking and security methodologies.

was appointed as Sr. Fellow, Chief Software Architect. Bachmutsky has over 35 years of experience in networking, security, hardware disaggregation/offload and high with companies like Nokia, Ericsson, and Intel. He has authored two books and over 60 patents in various system networking and security methodologies. Raghu Kondapalli was appointed as Vice President of Architecture. Kondapalli has over 25 years of system, chip and software architecture experience with companies like Intel, LSI, Marvell and Nokia. His architectural contributions have led to production of many systems on a chip (SoCs), AI/ML systems, switches, and computing platforms. Kondapalli has over 40 patents in various processing stages, and he has significantly contributed to standards in Ethernet, edge computing, cellular and data center technologies.

was appointed as Vice President of Architecture. Kondapalli has over 25 years of system, chip and software architecture experience with companies like Intel, LSI, Marvell and Nokia. His architectural contributions have led to production of many systems on a chip (SoCs), AI/ML systems, switches, and computing platforms. Kondapalli has over 40 patents in various processing stages, and he has significantly contributed to standards in Ethernet, edge computing, cellular and data center technologies. Prabhashankar Shastry was appointed as Vice President of Software Engineering. Shastry has over 20 years of experience in software, specifically in embedded systems, wireless networking, and Internet of Things. Prior to joining Axiado, he led wireless connectivity engineering teams at Silicon Labs and various positions at Redpine Signals, Qualcomm, and others.

About Axiado

Axiado Corporation is a security processor company redefining hardware root of trust with hardware-based security technologies, including per-system AI. Its solution with Secure Vault™ boot system and Secure AI™ engine eliminates breaches at the perimeter of existing cloud infrastructures, 5G base stations, networks, and IoT devices. Company was founded in San José, California, in 2017 with a mission to protect the users of everyday technologies from digital threats.

For more information about Axiado, please visit axiado.com or follow @AxiadoCorp.

