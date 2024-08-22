AWS honors Learnosity for innovation with AI grading tool, Feedback Aide

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Learnosity, the global leader in digital assessment solutions, has been recognized by Amazon Web Services (AWS) for its innovative contributions to assessment technology. Learnosity was honored in the Education Advancement category at AWS’s Public Sector Partner Accolades, held during the AWS Public Sector Summit in Canberra on August 6.





Learnosity received this accolade for Feedback Aide, an AI-powered essay grading tool that streamlines the grading process for educators, saving time while delivering high-quality feedback to learners. AWS recognized Learnosity for its innovative use of cloud infrastructure to enhance educational technology. Leveraging AWS, Learnosity has built a reliable and scalable platform that enables organizations to efficiently create and manage assessments at any scale.

Gavin Cooney, CEO of Learnosity, shared his excitement about the company’s achievement: “We’re thrilled to receive this accolade from AWS. Our mission has always been to advance learning globally with best-in-class tech, so it’s incredibly rewarding to have our impact acknowledged by the world leader in cloud technologies.”

InfoMedix, JourneyOne, DNX Solutions, and Blue Crystal Solutions were also highlighted as top performing partners by AWS at its Public Sector Partner Accolades awards.

Simon Elisha, chief technologist for the public sector at AWS in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ), praised the region’s partners who were recognized for their forward-thinking efforts: “We are continuously inspired by how our Australia and New Zealand partners are embracing agile approaches and delivering innovations in the public sector. We want to again congratulate InfoMedix, JourneyOne, DNX Solutions and Learnosity on the well-earned recognition.”

Learnosity, which serves over 40 million users globally, was recently ranked 16th on TIME Magazine’s inaugural list of the World’s Top EdTech Companies. Ranking first for Irish EdTech business and third across European organizations on the list which recognizes the top 250 leading forces in the EdTech industry.

