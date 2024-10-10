AWS Ecosystem Providers in the U.K. Pioneer GenAI Use Cases

ISG Provider Lens™ report says GenAI is driving enterprise IT and business transformation on the AWS cloud

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWS–GenAI dominates the strategic plans and road maps for providers in the U.K. AWS ecosystem, as they work to meet client demands for data modernization, green FinOps and hybrid and multicloud architectures, according to a research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.





The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. finds AWS ecosystem providers have begun to integrate GenAI into many aspects of their portfolio offerings, from professional services to data analytics. Providers are pioneering GenAI use cases that aim to meet enterprise demand for improved productivity, customer and employee experience and top-line growth.

“AWS provides an array of AI-powered services and tools to help enterprises and technology service providers advance their GenAI business goals,” said Ant Drake, ISG partner, North Europe. “AWS providers are in turn offering data modernization services using the AWS cloud and related AWS tools to help enterprises bring structure and order to their data.”

With hyperscaler cloud costs an increasing concern for U.K. enterprises, many providers offer FinOps services and solutions with granular views of cloud consumption, spending and capacity for chargebacks. Some also offer green or sustainable FinOps as a service, integrating carbon impacts into the FinOps framework and providing best-practice recommendations for sustainable cloud use.

The increasing frequency of hybrid and multicloud enterprise architectures is prompting enterprises to configure their workloads and functions according to the relative strengths of different cloud platforms. Some providers observe a growing demand for cloud repatriation services, helping enterprises move part of their workloads onto private clouds for control, cost or regulatory reasons.

“While lift and shift cloud migrations continue to occur, they are often viewed as costly due to reduced flexibility and potentially higher costs in the long run,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “AWS ecosystem providers play a crucial role in helping enterprises map their current IT infrastructure and architect the right hybrid or multicloud approach.”

Growing enterprise demand to move from VMware to the AWS cloud stems from concerns about future licensing costs following Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware, combined with AWS incentives to encourage VMware users to migrate. Many providers are actively offering services to support these migrations, whether through AWS-cloud native migrations or containerization.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across four quadrants: AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Data Analytics, AI and ML and AWS SAP Workloads.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC Technology, TCS and Tech Mahindra as leaders in all four quadrants. Eviden (Atos Group), HCLTech, Version 1 and Wipro are named leaders in three quadrants each, while GFT, Hexaware and Quantiphi are named leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, for one quadrant, Zensar Technologies is named a Rising Star. ISG defines a Rising Star as a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential.”

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among AWS ecosystem providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG’s Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

