Award-Winning Revenue Management Software, Diamo, Launches as an Independent Force

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Life House, the independent hotel management company, announced the spin-out of its software business unit into a new independent business, Diamo. This strategic move allows both companies to reinforce their respective core missions. Life House will strengthen its commitment to delivering local, personalized hospitality experiences while maintaining a strong emphasis on financial returns. Whereas Diamo will intensify its efforts in leveraging technology to make advanced revenue management strategies, along with high-return digital marketing tactics, accessible to independent lodging properties.





In a complex and expert-driven revenue landscape, many independent hoteliers lack the time, capital, or expertise to implement revenue strategies that maximize their financial performance. Diamo aims to bridge this gap with a comprehensive suite of products that optimize every stage of the guest booking journey.

“ Growing from within a hotel management company, we’ve seen firsthand the complexity that time-strapped hoteliers face in maximizing revenue performance at their properties,” said James Kay, CEO of Diamo. “ The +400,000 smaller independents globally have been underserved by solutions that address the holistic revenue problem. With Diamo, we aim to empower independent hoteliers with a simple platform that unlocks a holistic and advanced revenue management strategy that was previously out of reach. We’ve seen our solutions drive a 35% increase in revenue while significantly lowering OTA commissions, and we’re excited to bring this value to more lodging properties around the world.”

Diamo’s suite of products delivers an all-in-one solution to address the challenges independent hoteliers face in maximizing their revenue. Diamo’s unique platform earned the “2024 RMS Innovation of the Year” award from the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards.

The products have been meticulously developed and tested over the past several years, proving to drive positive revenue outcomes across North America, Europe, and Asia. The offerings include:

Expert Digital Marketing : Services such as SEM, Metasearch, and OTA sponsored placements designed to increase visibility and bookings.

: Services such as SEM, Metasearch, and OTA sponsored placements designed to increase visibility and bookings. Conversion-Optimized Website Templates : Beautifully designed, brand-aligned websites that drive direct bookings.

: Beautifully designed, brand-aligned websites that drive direct bookings. Custom Booking Engine : A cohesive and upsell-focused booking platform that integrates seamlessly with the hotel’s brand.

: A cohesive and upsell-focused booking platform that integrates seamlessly with the hotel’s brand. AI-Powered Dynamic Pricing Engine: An effective, yet simple, tool that automatically adjusts rates based on real-time demand, updating prices every hour for the next 365 days.

With Diamo’s specialized focus, the company is set to further innovate and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of hotels, B&Bs, hostels, and other lodging properties globally.

Life House remains committed to advancing the management and operations of its growing portfolio, refining its technology infrastructure to streamline and personalize the hospitality experience while ensuring robust financial returns.

“ The decision to establish Diamo as an independent business sharpens our focus on becoming the leading operator for independent hotels,” said Chris Cave, CEO of Life House. “ We are confident that under James’s leadership, Diamo is poised to revolutionize revenue management, while Life House dedicates itself to redefining the guest experience and the essence of boutique hotel management—beyond revenue. Diamo will remain a cornerstone for our hotel management clients, and we are excited to see it push the boundaries of hospitality software.”

The spin-off of Diamo follows a 25% increase in Life House’s management portfolio over the past year, with 5 additional properties scheduled to open by the year’s end.

For more information about Diamo and its suite of revenue management solutions, please visit www.diamo.ai.

