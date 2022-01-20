Award-Winning PC Peripheral Brand ROCCAT Unveils the Syn Buds Core Gaming Earbuds

ROCCAT’s New Wired Earbuds Deliver High-Quality Audio for Gamers on the Go

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HEAR—ROCCAT, Turtle Beach’s (Nasdaq: HEAR) award-winning PC peripheral brand, today revealed its all-new Syn Buds Core gaming earbuds. The Syn Buds Core is a wired 3.5mm pair of earbuds designed for gamers with multiple systems looking for a versatile audio solution. ROCCAT’s new earbuds deliver immersive audio via 10mm drivers, and offer gamers crystal-clear audio whether being used at their desktop or connected to their mobile device while on the go. The Syn Buds Core earbuds come with a 1.2-meter cable with an in-line mic and volume control, plus a multifunction button to easily answer and end calls. The Syn Buds Core wired earbuds promise versatility and performance, and are available now at www.roccat.com and from participating retailers for a MSRP of $24.99 (€24.99/£19.99 in Europe).





“Whether gaming, listening to music, or working out, the Syn Buds Core earbuds offer maximum convenience and comfort and true high-quality audio,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. “Mobile gaming is already huge and only getting bigger, so we created the Syn Buds Core for ROCCAT fans and gamers who want to get the most from their earbuds. The Syn Buds Core are a phenomenal value as they offer durability and quality components at an affordable price.”

The Syn Buds Core earbuds can be plugged into any compatible device with a 3.5mm audio interface. Rich, clear, and immersive audio pulses through powerful 10mm drivers, making gaming on the go a quality audio experience. The Syn Buds Core come with a cloth carrying case for easy transport, and three different silicone ear tip sizes to ensure the perfect fit. ROCCAT’s Syn Buds Core earbuds display the brand’s iconic logo in silver grey, with the rest in ash black for a slick and stylish appearance.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products, and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

North America

Eric Nielsen



Step 3 Public Relations



202.276.5357



eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall



Sr. Director, Public Relations &



Brand Communications



Turtle Beach Corporation



858.914.5093



maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Europe

Jessica Albiston



Sr. Marketing Communications Manager



Turtle Beach Germany GMBH



jessica.albiston@turtlebeach.com

Keith Hennessey



Sr. Director, Communications &



Partnerships – International



Turtle Beach



+ 44 (0) 1256 678350



keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson



Gateway Investor Relations



949.574.3860



hear@gatewayir.com