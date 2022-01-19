Award-Winning DnaNudge RT-PCR Test Integrates With Health Passport Worldwide Digital Health Platform

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#covidnudge–Consumer genetic testing pioneer DnaNudge has completed a systems-integration with digital health platform Health Passport Worldwide making international travel easier for passengers.

DnaNudge provides rapid point-of-care testing that delivers accurate results without the need for a lab or manual sample pre-processing.

Through their market-leading app, Health Passport Worldwide enables individuals who have had their test in a DAM Health clinic to receive their results directly to their mobile device.

The app hosts all Covid-19 travel documentation, such as Fit to Fly certificates. It is used by healthcare providers in dozens of countries mainly in Europe, Africa and Mexico so passengers can use the same app to fly outbound and also for their return journey. Unlike other medical records apps, Health Passport Worldwide is accepted for border entry everywhere in the world making travelling internationally easy for its customers.

Health Passport Worldwide is a partner of high-street clinic group DAM Health who have partnered with DnaNudge to deploy CovidNudge across their UK locations.

Sir Richard Sykes, DnaNudge Chairman, said: “We are really pleased to be able to offer people their test results straight from our platform to their Health Passport Worldwide app. We are committed to providing effective systems for the public and the medical industry throughout the current pandemic and beyond. This digital solution simplifies the testing and reporting process for DAM Health customers, eliminating manual errors and the risk of lost paper certificates.”

DnaNudge’s RT-PCR test – CovidNudge – consists of the DnaCartridge and the NudgeBox. The DnaCartridge is a disposable and sealed lab-on-chip device that enables sample-to-result PCR without the need for any transport medium or pipetting. It can multiplex up to 72 assays and detect every published Covid-19 gene and all known variants including Omicron. The NudgeBox is a standalone instrument that drives the DnaCartridge and runs RT-PCR tests. It is connected to the DnaNudge Cloud for processing the test results that can be made available simultaneously to a Laboratory Information Management System of hospitals, clinics, or the health authorities within 90 minutes of the test being taken.

Liam Spence, DAM Director of Partnerships and Strategy, said: “Fast and accurate testing is critical to ensure that travel and other economies continue to thrive. DAM Health offers Health Passport Worldwide for our customers across the UK. Their mobile software means that people receive their test results in the quickest possible way. The new integration with DnaNudge means that people can now use the most efficient and secure PCR test in the UK in our network of DAM Health clinics. The digital health system is also used by many international test centres, meaning it is incredibly easy for passengers and tourists to have a common cross-border solution which can be verified for authenticity.”

DnaNudge was recently named the winner of the Royal Academy of Engineering’s MacRobert Award, the UK’s longest running and most prestigious national prize for engineering innovation, in recognition of DnaNudge’s testing platform. Following a recent funding round, DnaNudge is accelerating the global distribution of its gold standard RT-PCR system across the public and private healthcare sectors.

ENDS

Notes to editors

1. DnaNudge is the developer of the world’s first service to use consumers’ own DNA plus lifestyle factors to nudge people towards healthier choices while shopping. The DnaNudge service analyses and maps users’ genetic profile to key nutrition-related health traits such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, enabling customers to be guided by their DNA towards healthier eating. The service has been developed by world-renowned biomedical engineer Regius Professor Chris Toumazou FRS and published geneticist Dr Maria Karvela.

This ground-breaking in-store DNA testing service created to address an epidemic – obesity and Type 2 diabetes – has now been successfully adapted for the fight against a pandemic, with the development of the rapid, lab-free CovidNudge RT-PCR test. CovidNudge can accurately detect COVID-19 and other viruses in just over an hour, without the need for a laboratory, and is now in use in healthcare settings around the world. http://www.dnanudge.com

2. HPW is the next generation digital health platform, championing ‘Patient Empowerment’ by putting the individual in direct control of their health information and records. The secure cloud and mobile technologies create great efficiencies for both the healthcare provider and the patient. The SaaS platform solves many of the process challenges that are faced by medical industry every day.

The HPW digital solution is servicing the healthcare sector across four continents, including hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies and more. Advanced interoperability enables significant benefits in patient care-pathways through encrypted automation. The overall solution is used for a multitude of medical services, including x-rays, telehealth, blood tests, prescriptions and more. The mobile app delivers all medical information immediately into the patient’s hand, and they can control access to their details in real time.

In many international territories where public access to smart devices is limited, the platform provides patients with a physical HPW Health Card, which is then digitally linked to the medical cloud service. This ensures that patients in developing nations have access to this best-in-class healthcare solution. https://www.hpw.health

3. DAM Health is the leading government-approved provider of over 1 million in-clinic Covid-19 tests and the company has over 1,000 employees across more than 100 clinics in the UK and internationally. Whilst continuing its work with Health Passport Worldwide and DnaNudge, the medical diagnostics company has also partnered with the Pandemic Institute in Liverpool and Credersi who have created the world’s first virtual reality Covid-19 lab training syllabus. DAM Health is also the major provider of event, sport and business testing including Rangers FC Football Club, Crystal Palace Football Club and Scottish Rugby. They proudly support a range of charities and projects including The Hope Foundation and their work in India and Football For Change. www.dam-health.com

Contacts

PRESS:

DnaNudge:

Becky Attwood



Email: becky@beckyattwoodcommunications.co.uk

Phone: 07921864513

Health Passport Worldwide

Slava Marangozova



Email: press@healthpassportworld.com

Phone: +35988-803-0666

DAM Health:

Damo Jones



Email: damo@tandempr.co.uk

Phone: 07795663114