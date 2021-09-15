Award-Winning Comedian Jane Lynch to Appear in PLAYSTUDIOS myVEGAS Bingo App as a ‘Celebrity Caller’

Emmy winner kicks off Celebrity Tour event delivering big laughs and calling big wins for PLAYSTUDIOS’ newest free-to-play mobile game

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Las Vegas mobile developer PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) has enlisted one of the biggest, brightest personalities in Hollywood as it enters the popular Bingo genre. Multiple award-winning actress and host of NBC’s wildly popular reboot of The Weakest Link Jane Lynch takes center stage in the free-to-play myVEGAS Bingo mobile app. Lynch will begin her limited run as myVEGAS Bingo’s first “Celebrity Caller” on September 15, bringing an exciting new dimension to the new PLAYSTUDIOS game. Players will hear Lynch call bingo numbers, celebrate big wins, and inject her signature dry wit into the energetic action.

The partnership also allows players to unlock new Jane Lynch collectible badges as they play their way through the game, and they can exchange loyalty points for exclusive Jane Lynch merchandise, including her celebrated holiday album, A Swingin’ Little Christmas, along with other treats through the myVIP loyalty program. Additionally, players can use their loyalty points to direct charitable contributions to Direct Relief, one of the organizations that Lynch supports that provides emergency medical assistance and disaster relief in the United States and internationally.

“As a celebrated entertainer and comedian, Jane Lynch’s outsized personality makes her a natural-born Bingo caller,” says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. “We knew she’d be an excellent addition to our game because you never know what she’s going to say, you just know it’s going to be hilarious.

“We’re incredibly proud to have her join our PLAYSTUDIOS family as the first celebrity face of our myVEGAS Bingo app.”

“It was a blast collaborating with the team at PLAYSTUDIOS on their newest mobile app and a fun way to support one of the charitable organizations that I work with,” commented Lynch. “And hey, should this acting thing dry up, I could absolutely see a bright future for myself working the Sunbelt Bingo circuit.”

Lynch, who recorded nearly four hours of dialogue for myVEGAS Bingo, is best known for her Emmy Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, and Golden Globe winning portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee. She is currently the host of Weakest Link and two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night. Additional television credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Criminal Minds, Party Down, and Two And A Half Men. Lynch’s film credits include The Three Stooges, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Role Models, Julie & Julia, A Mighty Wind, and Best in Show. Her holiday album, A Swingin’ Little Christmas, is available from iTunes, Amazon, and other outlets.

myVEGAS Bingo expands the universe of virtual gameplay and real-world rewards first introduced in PLAYSTUDIOS’ award-winning myVEGAS franchise, with all-new multiplayer social experiences, daily challenges, and an expanded catalog of rewards from a global portfolio of hospitality, entertainment, travel, and leisure brands. As players play their way up and down the virtual Las Vegas Strip, they earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for everything from hotel rooms to food and beverage rewards, exclusive experiences, sought after swag, and more.

myVEGAS Bingo joins a lineup of top-ranked PLAYSTUDIOS games, including myVEGAS Slots, POP! Slots, myKONAMI Slots, and myVEGAS Blackjack, and the full collection of PLAYSTUDIOS games are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company’s collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

