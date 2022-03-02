Award-Winning Brand, CLICK, Opens New Opportunity for Investments

CLICK, creator of the #1 cannabis mouth spray in California, recently partnered with SeedInvest to launch an equity crowdfunding initiative in a massively growing industry

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CLICK, the California cannabis brand under parent company, VB Brands, recently opened an equity crowdfunding initiative through a partnership with Seedinvest, an investment platform for growth-obsessed start-ups. Aimed at a broad scope of investors, CLICK’s launch with SeedInvest is welcoming investments small and large with opportunities in a new, growing category on the market.

The California-based high-tech brand launched in April of 2020, with sales in over 100 dispensaries as well as an active direct-to-consumer sales channel and expansion into other states and territories, including Canada. CLICK has become a favored cannabis brand especially for consumers looking for a fast-acting, discreet, portable option. With the use of nanotechnology, CLICK sprays deviate from other sublinguals, tinctures, and edibles, giving consumers remarkably fast effects.

“We’re very excited to open up the door to new investors who can commit to as little as $1000,” comments CEO, Luke Stanton. “Our brand has always prioritized the connection with our customers and we are looking forward to this partnership with Seedinvest so they [and others] can own a part of their favorite company!”

With CLICK’s high-tech products, planned expansion, and exciting collaborations geared up to launch, the brand’s growth is something to look out for.

To become a part of the CLICK team and own a piece of the company, click here to learn more about investing in CLICK.

VB Brands Inc. is offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506(c) of Regulation D through SI Securities, LLC (“SI Securities”). The Company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its offering, a copy of which may be obtained at: https://www.seedinvest.com/vb.brands.inc/seed

It is advised that you consult a tax professional to fully understand any potential tax implications of receiving investor perks before making an investment.

Contacts

For more information contact:



Samantha Matcovsky, public relations



samantha@gingercommerce.com