Award-Winning Alphaputt Comes to VIVERSE, Demonstrating How Developers Can Drive Long-Tail Game Discovery Through Web-Based Platforms

The fan-favorite mini-golf game returns for free, playable instantly across desktop and mobile -- no downloads or installs required

BERKELEY, Calif. & TAIPEI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#3DContent--Announced today, HTC VIVERSE is bringing Alphaputt, the acclaimed typography-meets-mini-golf game, to VIVERSE. Fully rebuilt as a single web-based experience, Alphaputt is now playable instantly across desktop and mobile - no downloads, no installs, and no platform lock-in required. For the first time, Alphaputt is also completely free to play.

“VIVERSE’s platform supports developers by helping expand our reach while encouraging meaningful engagement,” said Matt Rice, Creative Director at Sennep Games, the developer of Alphaputt. “We’re excited to bring Alphaputt to a highly engaged audience and give new and returning players instant access to the game on the open web.”

The launch of Alphaputt on VIVERSE substantiates the platform’s vision for web-native 3D content: enabling creators to publish high-quality, immersive experiences that work seamlessly across devices. By removing cross-platform technology restrictions, VIVERSE enables creators to reach new audiences, and welcomes back lapsed players through the no-download and cross-platform play. VIVERSE is non-exclusive and offers creators an easy way to bring their projects to a global audience of web users across desktop and mobile devices.

With Alphaputt, VIVERSE demonstrates how developers can deliver polished, cross-device experiences through a single build, while offering players a growing destination to discover and enjoy games instantly. This approach reflects VIVERSE’s commitment to an open ecosystem where immersive content is accessible without proprietary hardware or closed platforms.

“For 3D content to grow a real user base, it has to be genuinely engaging and built to a high standard,” said Andranik, Head of Growth, HTC VIVERSE. “Alphaputt is a great example of how a thoughtfully designed, proven game can translate beautifully to the web and resonate with a broader audience. Bringing experiences like this to VIVERSE shows how great games can drive long-term engagement on immersive platforms.”

Originally released by Sennep Games, Alphaputt quickly became a standout indie title, celebrated for its playful typography, atmospheric sound design, and accessible multiplayer gameplay. Its arrival on VIVERSE marks a new chapter - one that embraces the web as a home for discovery, preservation, and cross-device play.

With its debut on VIVERSE, Alphaputt invites a new generation of players to rediscover the joy of words, design, and mini-golf -- starting, as always, with the letter A.

Alphaputt is available now, free to play on VIVERSE via desktop and mobile.

About VIVERSE

VIVERSE is an open and user-centric 3D place that connects people from all walks of life to a boundless virtual world. We strive to empower as many people as possible to explore, work, and play in a safe environment. Every experience is unique, and your transactions and data are secure. VIVERSE provides an array of tools and services for individuals, creators, corporations, and developers to build and explore in this immersive space. Visit the VIVERSE website at www.viverse.com

About Sennep

Sennep is an independent design studio based in London. Exceptional design and execution are at the core of what we do, a focus that has driven Sennep for over fifteen years. Sennep Games is an internal team that explores new opportunities within the mobile gaming sector and beyond. Alphaputt is its second major release since the award-winning game OLO (published by Rogue games). Learn more: https://sennepgames.com/

