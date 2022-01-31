Avochato recognized as Leader in SMS in 2022 G2 report

Avochato’s growth with mid-market organizations fueled by leading product-led technology

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avochato, the leading provider of advanced messaging software, today announced that it has been recognized as Leader for both SMS Marketing and Lead Capture categories within the G2.com, Inc’s Winter 2022 Grid Report.

G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can learn about new technology. It plays a unique role in helping businesses make better software purchasing decisions by leveraging more than 1.4 million authentic, verified reviews.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition based on user feedback,” said Alex De Simone, CEO and Co-Founder of Avochato. “Input from our customers is the key to success in product-led growth and it drives our company to continue providing excellent service and next-gen product features.”

Avochato’s messaging software makes it easy for organizations to connect with their customers over SMS, live chat, and WhatsApp. Businesses leveraging Avochato’s product have seen up to 40x return on their investment and 300% in cost savings. Popular use cases include customer support, sales, marketing, and operations. The product serves industries spanning across healthcare, construction, transportation, and financial services.

Mid-market organizations and small businesses benefit from integrations with Salesforce Service, Sales, and Marketing Cloud, in addition to Slack, Microsoft Office, and thousands of SaaS products on the Zapier App Exchange. Avochato received HIPAA and SOC2 Type 2 compliance starting in 2021.

About Avochato

Avochato is the leading provider of advanced messaging software for support, sales, and operations teams. Launched in 2017, the company is backed by leading institutional investors including Amity Ventures, Base Ventures, Burst Capital, Gaingels, and XSeed Capital. Learn more by visiting the website and follow @avochato on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About G2

Founded in 2012, G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. With more than 1.4 million real, verified reviews, G2 plays a unique role in helping businesses make software purchasing decisions. Leveraging peer reviews, users can get authentic feedback from real users across several categories to make better technology decisions.

Contacts

Niki Camoro, media@avochato.com, 415-549-1361