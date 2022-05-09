Avochato Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor

New Report Recognizes Innovative Companies in AI and Automation for CSP Operations and Engagement





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#automation—Avochato, the leading provider of advanced messaging software, has been named a 2022 Cool Vendor based on the report titled, “Cool Vendors™ in AI and Automation for CSP Operations and Engagement” by Pulkit Pandey, Peter Liu, Amresh Nandan, Lisa Unden-Farboud, and Brian Doherty at Gartner®, Inc.

The report highlights innovative vendors that help organizations adopt AI and automation capabilities into their customer experience (CX) and operations. Gartner’s report points out, “Technology and service providers in the CSP industry must keep an eye on innovations by Cool Vendors for partnerships and ecosystem development.”

Avochato’s messaging software makes it easy for organizations to connect with their customers over SMS, live chat, voice, and WhatsApp. The platform combines functionality, depth, and automation with user simplicity, featuring rich API integrations into market-leading CRM and support systems (e.g. Salesforce, Slack, Okta, Zapier, and Microsoft Teams and Azure), along with custom integrations where orchestration is enabled by smart skills routing.

“It’s a unique honor to receive this recognition from Gartner,” said Alex De Simone, CEO and Co-Founder of Avochato. “We’re excited to share valuable insights with our customers through next-gen technology as machine learning and natural language processing gain maturity in the coming years.”

According to the Gartner report, “By 2025, AI will be the top category driving infrastructure decisions due to the maturation of the AI market, resulting in a tenfold growth in compute requirements as compared to 2021.”

Disclaimer: Gartner® and Cool Vendors™ are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Avochato

Avochato offers SOC2 and HIPAA compliant advanced messaging software for support, sales, and operations teams. The company is backed by leading institutional investors including Amity Ventures, Base Ventures, Burst Capital, Gaingels, and XSeed Capital.

