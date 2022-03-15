Avocado Bolsters C-Suite with Application Security Innovator, Thought Leader

Seasoned strategist, Joseph Feiman, joins as Chief Strategy Officer for leading security and compliance company

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avocado, a leader in application security and compliance, today announced the appointment of Joseph Feiman as Chief Strategy Officer. Feiman will play a key role in setting and directing Avocado’s strategy, vision, market positioning and technology innovation.

Feiman is an innovator and thought leader in application security. As a Gartner research vice president and fellow, Feiman co-founded the application security marketspace. Feiman has also served as an executive for two application security startups, where he was instrumental in expanding their innovative technology portfolios and bringing the startups to successful acquisitions.

“We are enthused that an executive of Joseph’s stature and experience has chosen to join Avocado as the next step in his career,” said Chris Formant, CEO of Avocado. “Joseph has been a thought leader in application security for years and has accurately predicted and guided the industry in its successive transformations. Joseph’s endorsement with his personal time and focus speaks volumes as to where he believes the industry is headed.”

A popular speaker at conferences around the world, recipient of two Gartner Thought Leadership Awards, finalist of the 2021 “Security Innovator of the Year” by SC Magazine, Feiman holds a patent for his invention in the application security space.

“Avocado is focused on solving most critical cybersecurity problems, and I welcome the opportunity to be part of such a company,” Feiman said. “With my experience, I can clearly see that traditional application security technologies cannot address modern trends in IT and business, nor can they deter modern attacks. Solving those problems – is where Avocado focuses its efforts.”

About Avocado

Avocado Systems is a leader in application security and compliance. Its technology creates dynamic software microsegments to ensure isolation and protection of the application and API calls. All security functions are incorporated into the plugins for distributed and scale-out security. Applications and data can be secured quickly without requiring any code modification, re-compilation or re-linking. For more information, please visit https://www.avocadosys.com.​

Contacts

Amy Cai



803-767-9690



amy@bospar.com