Avnet to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings on October 28

Conference call and webcast to follow at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AvnetAvnet (Nasdaq: AVT) a global technology solutions company, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2022 on October 28 after market close. Following the earnings release, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher and Avnet Chief Financial Officer Tom Liguori will host a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

To participate in the live call, dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. The slides can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at www.ir.avnet.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through January 28 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13722717.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact
Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

Jeanne.Forbis@avnet.com

