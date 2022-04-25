Home Business Wire Avnet to Detail Growth and Margin Expansion Strategies at Investor Day 2022
Avnet to Detail Growth and Margin Expansion Strategies at Investor Day 2022

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avnet (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions company, will host a 2022 Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Monday, June 6. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT with Avnet management presentations and will conclude at 3:30 p.m. Avnet presenters will include Phil Gallagher, CEO; Tom Liguori, CFO; and members of the Avnet senior leadership team.

Presentations will highlight:

  • Avnet’s increasing value proposition as a distributor and its unique view of the market
  • Farnell growth and investments to support its e-commerce capabilities
  • Emerging supply chain opportunities for Electronic Components
  • Growth in higher margin revenue, including demand creation, digital enabled sales, embedded systems, and interconnect, passive, & electromechanical
  • Avnet’s capital allocation priorities moving through 2022 and beyond

In addition, the event will include a customer and supplier panel that will discuss industry trends and the value of Avnet’s role as a vital link at the center of supply chain.

Avnet will provide a webcast of the day’s events. Information regarding the webcast will be posted to Avnet’s website. On the day of the event, interested parties should log on to the website at ir.avnet.com 15 minutes prior to the start of the event to register.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact
Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

Jeanne.Forbis@avnet.com

