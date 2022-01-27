Avnet Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Second quarter sales of $5.9 billion, up 25.6% year over year with diluted EPS of $1.50

Second quarter adjusted diluted EPS of $1.51

Electronic Components and Farnell operating margins increased to 3.5% and 13.7%, respectively

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its second quarter ended January 1, 2022.

Commenting on the Company’s financial results, Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher stated, “We’re pleased to have delivered another quarter of strong sales and margin expansion in both our Electronic Components and Farnell businesses, contributing to a solid first half to our fiscal year 2022. Our results reflect our team’s continued ability to execute, driving operating strength and organic growth across all regions, with a notable performance in the Americas. As we progress through the second half of fiscal year 2022, we expect to continue to benefit from the favorable demand environment as well as from our investments in e-commerce and in expanding customer relationships.”

Fiscal Second Quarter Key Financial Highlights:

Sales of $5.9 billion, up from $4.7 billion in the prior year and exceeding guidance. On a constant currency basis, sales grew 27.4% year over year and 6.1% sequentially.

GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.50, compared with $0.19 in the prior year. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.51, compared with $0.48 in the prior year.

Farnell operating margins increased 276 basis points sequentially to 13.7%.

Electronic Components operating margins increased 31 basis points sequentially to 3.5%, supported by growth across all regions.

Returned $23.7 million to shareholders in dividends, with the dividend payout increasing 14% year over year.

Key Financial Metrics ($ in millions, except per share data) Second Quarter Results (GAAP) Dec – 21 Dec – 20 Change Y/Y Sep – 21 Change Q/Q Sales $ 5,865.2 $ 4,668.2 25.6 % $ 5,584.7 5.0 % Operating Income 211.7 57.2 269.9 % 168.2 25.8 % Operating Income Margin 3.6 % 1.2 % 238 bps 3.0 % 60 bps Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.50 $ 0.19 689.5 % $ 1.10 36.4 % Second Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Dec – 21 Dec – 20 Change Y/Y Sep – 21 Change Q/Q Sales $ 5,865.2 $ 4,668.2 25.6 % $ 5,584.7 5.0 % Adjusted Operating Income 215.5 79.6 170.7 % 178.8 20.5 % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 3.7 % 1.7 % 197 bps 3.2 % 47 bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.51 $ 0.48 214.6 % $ 1.22 23.8 % Segment and Geographical Mix Dec – 21 Dec – 20 Change Y/Y Sep – 21 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales $ 5,424.3 $ 4,342.4 24.9 % $ 5,129.5 5.8 % EC Operating Income Margin 3.5 % 2.4 % 109 bps 3.2 % 31 bps Farnell Sales $ 440.9 $ 325.8 35.3 % $ 455.2 (3.2 ) % Farnell Operating Income Margin 13.7 % 4.5 % 917 bps 10.9 % 276 bps Americas Sales $ 1,391.5 $ 1,101.5 26.3 % $ 1,258.8 10.6 % EMEA Sales 1,840.8 1,346.3 36.7 % 1,747.6 5.3 % Asia Sales 2,632.9 2,220.4 18.6 % 2,578.3 2.1 %

________________________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

Outlook for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Ending on April 2, 2022

Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $5.4B – $5.8B $5.6B Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) $1.45 – $1.55 $1.50

________________________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the “Non-GAAP Financial Information” section of this press release.

The above guidance is based upon current market conditions and inventory availability and reflects traditional seasonality from the second fiscal quarter to the third fiscal quarter, primarily in the Asia region where sales traditionally decline due to Asia specific holidays. The above guidance also excludes amortization of intangibles, any potential restructuring, integration, and other expenses and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes an effective tax rate of between 20% and 24%. The above guidance assumes 100 million average diluted shares outstanding and average U.S. Dollar to Euro and GBP currency exchange rates are as shown below:

Q3 Fiscal 2022 Q2 Fiscal Q3 Fiscal Guidance 2022 2021 Euro $1.13 $1.14 $1.20 GBP $1.36 $1.35 $1.38

Today’s Conference Call and Webcast Details

Avnet will host a quarterly webcast and teleconference today at 1:30 p.m. PT and 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and provide a corporate update. The webcast can be accessed via Avnet’s Investor Relations web page at: https://ir.avnet.com.

Those who would still like to participate in the live call can dial 877-407-8112 or 201-689-8840. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days, through April 26, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and can be accessed by dialing: 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 and using Conference ID: 13725008.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. You can find many of these statements by looking for words like “believes,” “projected”, “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “estimates” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. The following important factors, in addition to those discussed elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 3, 2021 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, could affect the Company’s future results of operations, and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements: the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on global economic systems, access to financial markets and the Company’s employees, operations, customers, and supply chain; competitive pressures among distributors of electronic components; an industry down-cycle in semiconductors; relationships with key suppliers and allocations of products by suppliers; risks relating to the Company’s international sales and operations, including risks relating to the ability to repatriate cash, foreign currency fluctuations, inflation, duties and taxes, and compliance with international and U.S. laws; risks relating to acquisitions, divestitures and investments; adverse effects on the Company’s supply chain, operations of its distribution centers, shipping costs, third-party service providers, customers and suppliers, including as a result of issues caused by natural and weather-related disasters, pandemics and health related crisis, warehouse modernization and relocation efforts; risks related to cyber-attacks, other privacy and security incidents and information systems failures, including related to current or future implementations, integrations or upgrades; general economic and business conditions (domestic, foreign and global) affecting the Company’s operations and financial performance and, indirectly, the Company’s credit ratings, debt covenant compliance, liquidity and access to financing; constraints on employee retention and hiring; geopolitical events; and legislative or regulatory changes affecting the Company’s businesses.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which that statement is made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which the statement is made.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Second Quarters Ended Six Months Ended January 1, January 2, January 1, January 2, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 5,865,217 $ 4,668,172 $ 11,449,912 $ 9,391,232 Cost of sales 5,152,182 4,156,919 10,077,185 8,363,899 Gross profit 713,035 511,253 1,372,727 1,027,333 Selling, general and administrative expenses 501,363 442,084 987,540 913,241 Restructuring, integration and other expenses — 11,948 5,272 38,369 Operating income 211,672 57,221 379,915 75,723 Other income (expense), net 1,737 (1,333 ) 1,327 (20,831 ) Interest and other financing expenses, net (21,630 ) (21,485 ) (44,474 ) (43,787 ) Income before taxes 191,779 34,403 336,768 11,105 Income tax expense 40,958 15,240 74,629 10,831 Net income $ 150,821 $ 19,163 $ 262,139 $ 274 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.52 $ 0.19 $ 2.64 $ 0.00 Diluted $ 1.50 $ 0.19 $ 2.60 $ 0.00 Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 99,032 98,937 99,340 98,917 Diluted 100,286 99,932 100,701 99,897 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.48 $ 0.42

AVNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) January 1, July 3, 2022 2021 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,818 $ 199,691 Receivables 4,077,707 3,576,130 Inventories 3,542,723 3,236,837 Prepaid and other current assets 155,963 150,763 Total current assets 7,944,211 7,163,421 Property, plant and equipment, net 338,199 368,452 Goodwill 823,728 838,105 Intangible assets, net 19,271 28,539 Operating lease assets 248,020 265,988 Other assets 207,441 260,917 Total assets $ 9,580,870 $ 8,925,422 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 350,000 $ 23,078 Accounts payable 2,693,696 2,401,357 Accrued expenses and other 588,581 572,457 Short-term operating lease liabilities 56,228 58,346 Total current liabilities 3,688,505 3,055,238 Long-term debt 1,144,592 1,191,329 Long-term operating lease liabilities 221,294 239,838 Other liabilities 323,253 354,833 Total liabilities 5,377,644 4,841,238 Shareholders’ equity 4,203,226 4,084,184 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 9,580,870 $ 8,925,422

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended January 1,



2022 January 2,



2021 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 262,139 $ 274 Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation 43,876 44,002 Amortization 8,964 30,474 Amortization of operating lease assets 27,426 28,111 Deferred income taxes (4,451 ) (311 ) Stock-based compensation 19,556 15,331 Impairments — 15,166 Other, net 10,281 17,004 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables (558,702 ) (94,831 ) Inventories (359,755 ) 51,185 Accounts payable 328,574 130,768 Accrued expenses and other, net (41,117 ) (29,779 ) Net cash flows (used) provided by operating activities (263,209 ) 207,394 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization, net 190,400 11,800 Borrowings (repayments) under senior unsecured credit facility, net 109,669 (239,430 ) Repayments under bank credit facilities and other debt, net (1,550 ) (1,480 ) Repurchases of common stock (45,570 ) — Dividends paid on common stock (47,642 ) (41,512 ) Other, net (6,069 ) (2,301 ) Net cash flows provided (used) for financing activities 199,238 (272,923 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (22,116 ) (30,022 ) Acquisitions of assets and businesses — (18,371 ) Other, net 68,270 725 Net cash flows provided (used) for investing activities 46,154 (47,668 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (14,056 ) 12,492 Cash and cash equivalents: — decrease (31,873 ) (100,705 ) — at beginning of period 199,691 477,038 — at end of period $ 167,818 $ 376,333

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted operating expenses, (iii) adjusted other income (expense), (iv) adjusted income before income taxes, (v) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), (vi) adjusted diluted earnings per share, and (vii) sales adjusted for the impact of significant acquisitions and other items (as defined in the Organic Sales section of this document).

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company’s results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet’s subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company’s results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as “constant currency.” Management believes organic sales and sales in constant currency are useful measures for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income and operating expenses adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other, are useful measures to help investors better assess and understand the Company’s operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet’s normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income and operating expenses without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, goodwill and intangible asset impairment expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses is adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income (as defined above) divided by sales.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings (loss) per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above and certain items impacting other income (expense) and income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company’s net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to the adjusted interim effective tax rate based upon the expected annual adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management’s focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company’s net profitability for the investing public.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Fiscal Quarters Ended Year to Date January 1, October 2, 2022* 2022* 2021* ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 987,540 $ 501,363 $ 486,178 Amortization of intangible assets and other (9,035 ) (3,796 ) (5,239 ) Adjusted operating expenses 978,505 497,567 480,939 GAAP operating income $ 379,915 $ 211,672 $ 168,243 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 5,272 – 5,272 Amortization of intangible assets and other 9,035 3,796 5,239 Adjusted operating income 394,222 215,468 178,754 GAAP income before income taxes $ 336,768 $ 191,779 $ 144,990 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 5,272 – 5,272 Amortization of intangible assets and other 9,035 3,796 5,239 Other expenses 441 – 441 Adjusted income before income taxes 351,516 195,575 155,942 GAAP income tax expense $ 74,629 $ 40,958 $ 33,672 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 1,012 – 1,012 Amortization of intangible assets and other 1,702 704 998 Other expenses 136 – 136 Income tax benefit (expense) items, net (153 ) 2,917 (3,070 ) Adjusted income tax expense 77,326 44,579 32,748 GAAP net income $ 262,139 $ 150,821 $ 111,318 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 4,260 – 4,260 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 7,333 3,092 4,241 Other expenses (net of tax) 305 – 305 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net 153 (2,917 ) 3,070 Adjusted net income 274,190 150,996 123,194 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.60 $ 1.50 $ 1.10 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.04 – 0.04 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.07 0.03 0.04 Other expenses (net of tax) 0.00 – 0.00 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net 0.00 (0.03 ) 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS 2.72 1.51 1.22

________________________ * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Year July 3, April 3, January 2, October 3, 2021* 2021 2021 2021 2020 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 1,874,831 $ 498,497 $ 463,092 $ 442,084 $ 471,158 Amortization of intangible assets and other (41,245 ) (5,370 ) (5,283 ) (10,417 ) (20,175 ) Adjusted operating expenses 1,833,586 493,127 457,809 431,667 450,983 GAAP operating income $ 281,408 $ 118,001 $ 87,684 $ 57,221 $ 18,502 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 84,391 28,449 17,574 11,948 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 41,245 5,370 5,283 10,417 20,175 Adjusted operating income 407,044 151,820 110,541 79,586 65,097 GAAP income (loss) before income taxes $ 172,929 $ 91,701 $ 70,121 $ 34,403 $ (23,297 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 84,391 28,449 17,574 11,948 26,420 Amortization of intangible assets and other 41,245 5,370 5,283 10,417 20,175 Other expenses – equity investment impairments and other 20,413 5,139 – 51 15,223 Adjusted income before income taxes 318,978 130,659 92,978 56,819 38,521 GAAP income tax expense (benefit) $ (20,185 ) $ 6,346 $ (37,363 ) $ 15,240 $ (4,408 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses 17,468 6,172 4,118 2,577 4,601 Amortization of intangible assets and other 9,099 1,025 1,008 2,037 5,029 Other expenses – equity investment impairments and other 90 38 – 26 26 Income tax benefit (expense) items, net 41,275 4,091 50,682 (10,788 ) (2,710 ) Adjusted income tax expense 47,747 17,672 18,445 9,092 2,538 GAAP net income (loss) $ 193,114 $ 85,355 $ 107,484 $ 19,163 $ (18,889 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 66,923 22,277 13,456 9,371 21,819 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 32,146 4,345 4,275 8,380 15,146 Other expenses – equity investment impairments and other (net of tax) 20,323 5,101 – 25 15,197 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (41,275 ) (4,091 ) (50,682 ) 10,788 2,710 Adjusted net income 271,231 112,987 74,533 47,727 35,983 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 1.93 $ 0.85 $ 1.07 $ 0.19 $ (0.19 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.67 0.22 0.13 0.09 0.22 Amortization of intangible assets and other (net of tax) 0.32 0.04 0.04 0.09 0.15 Other expenses – equity investment impairments and other (net of tax) 0.20 0.05 – 0.00 0.15 Income tax (benefit) expense items, net (0.41 ) (0.04 ) (0.50 ) 0.11 0.03 Adjusted diluted EPS 2.71 1.12 0.74 0.48 0.36

________________________ * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding and differences in average diluted shares between quarterly periods compared to the fiscal year to date.

Sales of TI Products

In December 2020, the termination of the Company’s electronic components distribution agreement with Texas Instruments (“TI”) was completed. Sales of TI products by quarter are outlined in the following table:

Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter January 1, October 2, July 3, April 3, January 2, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 (in millions) Sales of TI Products $ – $ – $ – $ 1.7 $ 49.6

