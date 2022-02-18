Home Business Wire Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire

Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

di Business Wire

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Avnet–Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology solutions provider, today announced that on Feb. 16, 2022, its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 2, 2022.

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for an entire century. We support customers at each stage of a product’s lifecycle, from idea to design and from prototype to production. Our unique position at the center of the technology value chain enables us to accelerate the design and supply stages of product development so customers can realize revenue faster. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

Visit the Avnet Investor Relations website at ir.avnet.com or contact us at investorrelations@avnet.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contacts
Joe Burke, 480-643-7431

Joseph.Burke@avnet.com

Media Relations Contact
Jeanne Forbis, 480-643-7499

Jeanne.Forbis@avnet.com

