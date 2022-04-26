Aviz Networks Secures Funding to Accelerate Modernization of Data Center and Edge Networks

The company expands operations to deliver Open-, Cloud-, and AI-first networking solutions based on SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud)

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps—Aviz Networks, a leading provider of software solutions for Hybrid Cloud & Edge Networks leveraging Multi-Vendor SONiC, announced a $4 million Seed Round today led by Moment Ventures with participation from leading network equipment vendors. Moment Ventures’ Founder & General Partner, Ammar Hanafi, and industry luminary Rajiv Khemani, Founder of Innovium (now part of Marvell Technology), have joined Aviz’s Board of Directors.

SONiC has rapidly emerged as the leader for open-source network operating system (NOS) deployments with Gartner predicting that “by 2025, 40% of organizations that operate large data center networks will run SONiC in production environments.” As the only open-source NOS that runs on Switches and ASICs from all major vendors today, it is the right time for private clouds in Data Centers, Retailers, and Telcos to leverage SONiC for modernizing their network infrastructure. Deployments of SONiC are accelerating and in a clear sign of the growing momentum, SONiC recently became part of the Linux Foundation.

Aviz is enabling a unified and consistent user experience across multi-vendor environments with its Aviz Certified SONiC program and a high quality application-driven support model, backed by 24/7 availability of SONiC experts. Aviz has signed partnerships with all major Switch and ASIC vendors to enable customers for interoperable multi-vendor networks. Furthermore, Aviz is accelerating SONiC adoption by making the NOS application aware and bringing Cloud-Native and AI capabilities to hybrid networks.

“We are living in a world of disaggregated, platform independent applications running in the cloud, which are increasingly AI enabled. SONiC is the first-ever multi-vendor standards-based NOS and is a perfect environment to drive innovation in networking,” said Vishal Shukla, CEO, of Aviz Networks. “We are solving problems of orchestration, monitoring, and support across a multi-vendor ecosystem at scale. A leading web-scale enterprise customer that uses tens of thousands of devices sourced from multiple vendors is using Aviz’s SONiC Enterprise Suite to manage their SONiC fabric.”

The Aviz founding team, with backgrounds from companies including Nvidia (Mellanox), AWS and F5 (Shape Security), has a proven track record of nurturing developer communities and delivering technology platforms that transform enterprise infrastructure. Vishal Shukla, Co-founder & CEO is leading the team, Chidambaram B, Co-founder & CTO is leading research and development, and Gautam Agrawal, Co-founder & CPO is leading product and marketing.

“The founders of Aviz bring tremendous networking, cloud, and AI expertise to meet the critical needs of the rapidly growing SONiC data-center and edge ecosystem. We are proud to be working with them,” said Ammar Hanafi, Founder of Moment Ventures. “Aviz’s SONiC solutions can support the entire underlying hardware ecosystem and will make multi-vendor hybrid networks a reality.”

Aviz Networks is enabling SONiC deployments in Data Center & Edge networks by creating platform agnostic applications for network Orchestration, Monitoring, and Support. The company’s vision is to drive open-source networking via disaggregated Cloud-Native applications and provide data-driven intelligence for building next generation networks. More information is available at www.aviznetworks.com.

