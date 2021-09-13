Avionté Acquires Mobile Online Staffing Platform WorkN, Creating a Talent Enablement Powerhouse for Staffing and Recruiting

As a division of Avionté, WorkN will continue to drive innovation for large enterprise clients, while enhancing Avionté’s core service offering

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avionté, a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software, has acquired mobile on-demand staffing platform WorkN. This strategic move firmly positions Avionté as a leader in end-to-end and online mobile talent enablement. With the addition of WorkN mobile solutions to its portfolio, Avionté can further empower clients to compete for talent by helping them design compelling candidate experiences. WorkN, operating as a division of Avionté, will continue to serve large enterprise staffing companies and employers, a market in which WorkN already has penetration and momentum. At the same time, WorkN will gain access to Avionté’s customer base of more than 1,000 staffing companies.

“ The acquisition puts a stake in the ground around Avionté’s commitment to providing our customers with end-to-end talent enablement and candidate experience technology,” said Avionté CEO Rishabh Mehrotra. “ WorkN is the most innovative mobile staffing platform on the market. As partners for more than a year, we have completed WorkN’s integration with Avionté and have numerous clients already benefiting from streamlined recruiting and an optimized mobile candidate experience. Our plan now is to enable WorkN to deliver its online mobile platform at scale, while we continue to focus on building out the capabilities of AviontéBOLD, our core enterprise staffing solution. The move also positions Avionté for accelerated growth as we establish a leadership position in the consumerization of staffing.”

With the consumerization of staffing and recruiting, creating an engaging mobile experience is a critical element in talent enablement. Hiring, engaging, retaining, and redeploying top talent effectively is inextricably linked to an effective mobile strategy. WorkN helps organizations build their mobile strategy and create custom, white-labeled apps that allow for comprehensive in-app experiences for candidates and workers. With the acquisition:

Avionté is committed to investing in the core WorkN platform to ensure that WorkN remains the undisputed leader in candidate experience technology for the staffing industry.

WorkN, as a division of Avionté, will continue to pursue and engage clients across multiple platforms to ensure they receive maximum benefits of future R&D investments.

Avionté will continue to scale AviontéBOLD and WorkN integrations, which increase recruiter productivity, improve redeployment rates, and boost engagement with clients and talent alike.

Avionté will give all customers the opportunity to take advantage of the WorkN platform as part of its core service.

“ We are delighted to join forces with an organization that is committed to the healthy digital transformation of the staffing industry,” said WorkN Co-Founder and CEO Jakob Rohn. “ Our partnership with Avionté will serve both our AviontéBOLD clients, while positioning WorkN as the foundational customer experience solution for the broader staffing market. This acquisition is a testament to Avionté’s confidence in WorkN, the successful history of our partnership, and our shared vision and values. We are thrilled to bring our mobile platform to even more customers, while continuing to serve our large enterprise clients at the high service levels for which we are known. With Avionté’s support, we will have additional resources to further innovate, as well as a gateway to introduce WorkN to a much broader audience.”

District Capital Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Avionté and Citizens M&A Advisory acted as exclusive financial advisor to WorkN.

About WorkN

Founded in 2015, WorkN is committed to transforming CX-Tech for the staffing industry. Our world-class software systems are designed to help match employers with today’s workforce—by removing the friction points that reduce performance. We offer a white-labeled, online SaaS staffing platform featuring fully integrated mobile apps. WorkN helps staffing firms deliver innovative, touchless mobile talent solutions through the client portal for order entry, transparency, scheduling, reporting, and workforce management. The WorkN difference is built on four key drivers: Our passion for the customer experience, our proven expertise, our focus on thought-leadership, and our SaaS platform capabilities.

To learn more about WorkN, visit http://www.workn.com.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT, and professional staffing firms to maximize profits and boost productivity. With powerful ATS, billing, and payroll solutions, including the first paycard designed specifically for the staffing industry, Avionté provides the technology every staffing firm can use to scale and grow their business. Learn more at https://www.avionte.com/.

