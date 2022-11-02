Aviation Marketplace FLYJETS Debuts Mobile App and New Scheduling, FLYCalendar and FLYGreen Features

The First-of-its-Kind Jet Startup Makes Charter Aviation More Accessible, Sustainable, and Book-able

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FLYJETS, the innovative aviation marketplace and travel planning system, today announces the live launch of its mobile application and novel Automated Scheduling, FLYCalendar and FLYGreen features. FLYJETS is the first-ever charter booking engine to automate both outright charter availability and charter flights – or empty legs – on a point-to-point basis, anywhere in the world.

The FLYJETS system leverages automation and technology-enabled network effects to facilitate the most affordable charter rates available and enables travelers to take full advantage of “empty leg” discounts. The system functions as a two-sided marketplace and search engine: Aircraft Providers upload aircraft and availability information, and Flyers can select and book specific aircraft and routes in real time. The FLYJETS team provides 24/7 booking support and, as an IATA-registered travel agency, full travel-planning services.

“We anticipate that this new version release will provide tremendous value for our network members,” said FLYJETS Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jessica Fisher. “FLYJETS’ automated scheduling system creates a much less work-intensive, more scalable system for Aircraft Providers (operators, owners and managers) to publicize available inventory.”

FLYJETS’ FLYGreen system has been fully automated in conjunction with FLYRewards, so that when Flyers purchase carbon offsets, the additional FLYRewards received – above the amount granted with each successful booking – are automatically reflected in their mobile dashboards. FLYJETS intends to expand its automated FLYGreen offering to accommodate electric flight, sustainable aviation fuel (and SAF redemptions) and other green alternatives in the future.

The FLYCalendar feature functions as a volume aggregator to facilitate what FLYJETS refers to as “in-network empty leg match-ups” and group-booking opportunities.

“Upon successful match-up, each Flyer party typically saves 30 – 50 percent per charter, given the routing efficiencies simultaneously created for Aircraft Providers,” Fisher said. “Essentially, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Often, when a charter aircraft is booked for a round-trip flight, the plane does not stay at the destination airport; rather, it flies to and from its “home base” location after passengers are dropped off. Thus, a “two leg” trip is often a “four leg” trip. This unlocks two additional one-way flights, which FLYJETS leverages to help flyers get to their destination in a faster, more affordable and more sustainable way.

FLYJETS’ membership is free, with no upfront payment required until booking. As always, users can directly book round-trip, one-way and group charters on available aircraft and featured charter routes. With each successful booking, FLYJETS members earn FLYRewards, or currency-equivalent points towards future flights, plus additional rewards in exchange for flying green via the FLYGreen program. FLYJETS’ FLYGreen and FLYRewards programs are fully automated in the mobile app and online, incentivizing travelers to help pave the way for a more sustainable and accessible air travel industry.

The FLYJETS application was designed to encourage access to air travel. By facilitating the transfer of information between and among users, FLYJETS seeks to promote access to the aviation and travel industries, and to encourage both the utilization of aircraft and build-out of individual and system-wide networks. With its new mobile app, FLYJETS users can post, search for, and book one-way and round-trip flights. Users are also able to bid on desired one-way and round-trip flights and/or buy them on the spot, as well as share itineraries with colleagues, family, and friends.

FLYJETS operates as a New York State benefit corporation, FLY I Corporation, with the core mission of doing well by doing good. The company seeks to deliver material positive benefits to business, society, and the environment, and to provide maximum shareholder value via stakeholder incorporation; all duties and responsibilities are directed to both shareholders and stakeholders. FLYJETS is also a pioneer in developing a green energy “subsidy” system whereby users who opt to use carbon offsets and/or fly with clean energy alternatives are rewarded with additional FLYRewards toward future bookings. The FLYJETS team provides both real-time booking support and, as an IATA-registered travel agency, full travel-planning services, including hotels and cars. Visit www.flyjets.com for more information.

