AVI Systems Ranks #1 on 2022 SCN Top 50

Annual Rankings Highlight AVI’s Global Revenue and Footprint Serving 50 Countries and Completing Projects in 164 Cities Worldwide

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVI Systems announced today it moved to the No. 1 position on the 2022 SCN Top 50. The annual rankings, published by Systems Contractor News, comes following a year of massive growth across the audiovisual and unified collaboration industry. In 2022 alone, AVI Systems acquired Indiana-based CIM and Austin, Texas-based Onsite AV. These acquisitions combined with AVI’s ownership position of GPA, were factored in to the SCN rankings.


“While we’re proud that our combined revenues with GPA earned us the number one ranking, we believe our global footprint is most important to our customers,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO at AVI Systems. “Our global footprint provides us with the ability to support the AV, UC and digital media needs of our customers wherever they may have operations. Our business has changed dramatically in the past two years, and we’re particularly excited about our ownership position in GPA, which allows us to extend our delivery and support capabilities around the world.”

GPA represents the new collaborative shared economy. The organization encompasses 27 expert Regional Business Units (RBUs) with localized delivery capability in 50 countries globally. Combined, AVI Systems and GPA entities employ more than 4,000 employees, and more than $1.4 billion in annual AV/UC related revenues.

ABOUT AVI SYSTEMS

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., AVI Systems is the largest global audiovisual and unified collaboration service provider with 25 locations in the United States, and the ability to do business in 164 cities and 50 countries worldwide. Organizations who value the power of visual communications trust AVI Systems to enable people and teams to communicate their critical ideas. The solutions AVI designs and supports help accelerate decision making, improve human interactions and create immersive digital experiences. For more information about AVI Systems, visit www.avisystems.com.

