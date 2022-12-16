AVI Systems Expands Footprint in the Northwest United States With Acquisition of Neurilink

With Expert Design Engineers, Installation Capabilities and Support Teams in the Northwest United States, AVI Extends its Ability to Serve Organizations Everywhere

MINNEAPOLIS & BOISE, Idaho–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVI Systems, the largest global systems integrator, today announced it will acquire Neurilink, a full-service audiovisual design and integration business that serves the Northwest United States. With a professional staff of 47 in two locations (Boise, Idaho, and Seattle), this acquisition expands AVI’s service footprint to better meet the AV and unified collaboration needs of organizations in a fast-growing market.

“This acquisition immediately expands AVI’s capabilities in the Northwest United States,” said Jeff Stoebner, CEO of AVI Systems. “Neurilink is an award-winning company. They’re consistently ranked on the SCN Top 50 and have won local and regional awards for their work. In addition, Neurilink was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in 2020. Combined, we will be able to serve organizations of every shape and size throughout the Northwest and beyond – a win-win for both of companies.”

Neurilink was launched in 2012 by founder and CEO Michael Fornander, who will continue in a leadership role with AVI Systems after the acquisition is complete. Bill Smith, who has served Neurilink as CFO, will become Regional Finance Manager at AVI Systems. In a decade of conducting business, Neurilink grew to support customers in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, Montana, and Utah. Neurilink has been on the annual list of SCN Top 50 systems integrators each year since 2018.

“Becoming part of AVI Systems is a great next step for us,” said Fornander. “I have always been focused on employee culture, and our two companies align perfectly, which means more opportunity for employees. Plus, AVI has the infrastructure and ability to serve organizations throughout the United States and around the world. As a single entity we can grow and prosper together.”

All Neurilink employees will be invited to transition to AVI Systems, joining the company and its 830 employee owners.

With this acquisition, AVI will have 28 office locations in the United States. The company is also the major shareholder in GPA – which enables AVI to serve large, multi-national organizations that have operations around the world.

ABOUT AVI SYSTEMS

Organizations who value the power of visual communications trust AVI Systems to enable people and teams to communicate their critical ideas. As the largest global systems integrator, AVI Systems delivers solutions that accelerate decision making, improve human interactions and create immersive digital experiences. For more information about AVI Systems, visit www.avisystems.com.

Contacts

Chuck Grothaus



612-770-0026



chuck.grothaus@avisystems.com