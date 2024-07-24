Avetta Unveils Advanced Safety, AI, and ESG Features to the Avetta One Platform

A robust SaaS and intelligence platform that manages contractor risk holistically from prequalification vetting to training, ESG & Sustainability, and infield safety risk management

“Many organisations struggle to manage contractor risk holistically due to siloed operations or disparate customised point solutions,” said Taylor Allis, Chief Product Officer of Avetta. “This challenge has grown due to the influx of new safety and sustainability regulations. Our new advancements in the Avetta One platform help organisations and their supply chain vendors to reduce risk in one integrated solution that scales from the field to the corporate office.”

Worksite Safety and AskAva

AskAva™, the industry’s first generative AI-powered risk assistant, will now enable the delivery of pre-site Safe Work Method Statements (SWMS) and dynamic AI-assisted risk assessment recommendations within Australia and New Zealand. AskAva™ empowers clients, suppliers, and contractors to identify hazards, assess risks, and implement effective controls prior to conducting high-risk work. Based on user input and job context, Avetta utilises proprietary data and is powered by OpenAI to provide suggestions of high-risk hazards and needed controls to reduce the risk of a serious injury or fatality (SIF). Using AI is an effective method to solve some of the most complex supply chain risk problems for our global customers, further ensuring their current and future needs are met and reinventing how risk is managed.

Subcontractor Management

Avetta’s enhanced Subcontractor Management solution helps clients mitigate previously unseen job site risks by extending their compliance programs to all supplier tiers. Delivering unprecedented supply chain visibility, the solution has the added benefit of ensuring projects are completed on time and gives suppliers a new network feature where they can source their own compliant subcontractors to deliver on large and complex client projects.

Supplier Analytics

Avetta’s new Supplier Analytics dashboards provide clear visibility into completion status, compliance, and variances, enabling suppliers to anticipate upcoming deadlines, quickly identify issues, prioritise tasks, and manage the upstream and downstream connections and compliance of subcontractors.

Environment, Sustainability, and Corporate Social Responsibility

Closing the supply chain loop, Avetta One also deploys globally scalable ESG & Sustainability tools that empower suppliers, contractors, and subcontractors to reduce their carbon footprint, prevent forced labour, and adhere to ethical practices. Avetta’s recently patented ESG Mapping engine ensures the right sustainability assessments, questions, and regulations are mapped to the right suppliers based on their work, location, and industry. Avetta One now gives organisations clear visibility into ESG exposures in their supply chain and highlights vulnerabilities to reputational, legal, and operational risk. Avetta’s ESG solutions enable organisations to meet new stakeholder and regulatory demands by collecting reliable ESG data from suppliers.

On July 25, Taylor Allis, Avetta’s Chief Product Officer, will explore contractor prequalification best practices, the platform’s benefits, and Avetta One’s upgraded, modern, user-friendly AI and advanced capabilities at the Avetta Sydney Summit.

