Avetta One Platform Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Ready

Avetta One is now available in the Coupa App Marketplace, extending Coupa’s platform, allowing Coupa customers to view supplier compliance status in real time, helping companies manage operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks

OREM, Utah & HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#riskmanagement—Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced it will offer Avetta Supply Chain Risk Management services in the Coupa App Marketplace, connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) certified Avetta One™ for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform, its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.

Using the Avetta app, Coupa customers can check supplier compliance status in real-time within the Coupa platform. The integration helps companies manage operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks by identifying high-risk vendors within their supply chain. Avetta provides critical decision-making data that will help decrease risk events within an organization.

With the application, procurement, safety and sustainability executives using the Coupa BSM platform can see risks in their supply chain inside Coupa. The Avetta solution provides the following benefits:

For clients, it provides a unified platform that manages risk across safety, liability, workforce qualifications, sustainability & ESG, diversity, financial health and cybersecurity programs.

For suppliers, it reduces time and cost by demonstrating their superior business qualifications to many clients from a single system.

For workers, it offers a central workforce portal to digitally store their required job roles, training, competencies and certifications.

Members on the Avetta network outperform industry standards and improve on safety measures 7-8% per year after joining, reducing administrative expenses on average by 75%.

“With operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks throughout the supply chain, the need for Avetta’s holistic view of the entire supply chain is imperative now,” said Roger Goulart, executive vice president of Business Development and Alliances at Coupa. “We’re proud to have Avetta on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers even greater visibility into their entire supply chain to reduce a multitude of critical risks.”

As a certified CoupaLink solution, the Avetta app meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spending and minimize business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

“Connecting Avetta technology into the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform gives our customers streamlined supply chain risk management data to make decisions to decrease risk throughout the supply chain, improving safety, sustainability and business continuity,” said Jitesh Chanchani, SVP Alliances at Avetta. “We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted CoupaLink technology partner. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform their supply chain operations.”

For more information on Avetta and how it can reduce operational, reputational and regulatory compliance risks while driving down administrative costs, visit the Coupa App Marketplace at marketplace.coupa.com. To learn more about Avetta One, visit https://www.avetta.com/avetta-one.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

For suppliers in our network, our audit and verification services help lower their safety incidents rate by 29%. As a result, nearly 50% of members find additional job opportunities within the first year of joining. In addition, our suppliers receive privileged access to the Avetta Marketplace, where dozens of partners offer special discounts for business services like insurance and work gear. Avetta serves 500+ enterprise companies and 125,000+ suppliers across 120+ countries.

Visit https://www.avetta.com/ for more information.

