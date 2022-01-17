Home Business Wire Avery Dennison to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference...
Business Wire

Avery Dennison to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

di Business Wire

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) will host its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call in a live webcast at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The company’s fourth quarter and full year earnings news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live, and replays will be available on Avery Dennison’s Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

About Avery Dennison:

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company employed more than 32,000 employees in more than 50 countries in 2020. Reported sales in 2020 were $7.0 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

Contacts

Media Relations:
Rob Six (626) 304-2361
rob.six@averydennison.com

Investor Relations:
John Eble (440) 534-6290
john.eble@averydennison.com

Articoli correlati

IHS Markit Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend in First Quarter 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced that its Board...
Continua a leggere

Deep Vision Adopts SiFive RISC-V to Add OpenCV-Enabled AI Support

Business Wire Business Wire -
Deep Vision licenses SiFive Intelligence X280 processor to deliver greater flexibility and AI inference pre-processing for many markets SAN MATEO,...
Continua a leggere

Full Service Bitcoin DeFi Platform, ALEX Launches Mainnet on Stacks

Business Wire Business Wire -
ALEX launches lending and borrowing services without risk of liquidation, alongside ALEX’s initial DEX offering, $ALEX NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AlexDefi--ALEX, the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Ricoh 2022 Davide Oriani_CEO_Ricoh Italia

Ricoh: sarà l’hybrid working a fare la differenza il prossimo anno

Digitale