Avery Dennison Declares Quarterly Dividend

MENTOR, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AVY--Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY), a leading global materials science and digital identification solutions company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 4, 2026.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company. We are Making Possible™ products and solutions that help advance the industries we serve, providing branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste and mitigate loss, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency and better connect brands and consumers. We design and develop labeling and functional materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital and offerings that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in nearly 60 countries. Our reported sales in 2025 were $8.9 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

William Gilchrist

Vice President, Investor Relations

investorcom@averydennison.com

Kristin Robinson

Vice President, Global Communications

kristin.robinson@averydennison.com