Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Citi's 2026 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, February 17.

Bank of America’s 2026 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Wednesday, February 25.

Jefferies’ Europe Paper & Packaging Summit on Tuesday, March 3.

Raymond James’ 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 4.

J.P. Morgan’s Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 17.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company. We are Making Possible™ products and solutions that help advance the industries we serve, providing branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste and mitigate loss, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency and better connect brands and consumers. We design and develop labeling and functional materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital and offerings that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Our reported sales in 2025 were $8.9 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

William Gilchrist

Vice President, Investor Relations

investorcom@averydennison.com

Kristin Robinson

Vice President, Global Communications

kristin.robinson@averydennison.com