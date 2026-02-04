Avery Dennison Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Delivered a solid year in a dynamic environment, reflecting the durability of our franchise

FY25 Reported EPS of $8.79 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) of $9.53, up 1%

FY25 Net sales of $8.9 billion, up 1% Sales change ex. currency (non-GAAP) comparable to prior year Sales on an organic basis (non-GAAP) comparable to prior year

4Q25 Reported EPS of $2.15 4Q25 Adjusted EPS of $2.45, up 3%

4Q25 Net sales of $2.3 billion, up 4% Sales change ex. currency up 1% Sales on an organic basis comparable to prior year

1Q26 Reported EPS guidance of $2.27 to $2.33 Adjusted EPS guidance of $2.40 to $2.46



Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) today announced preliminary, unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“We delivered solid full-year results in 2025, with adjusted EPS of $9.53, reflecting the durability of our business model in a dynamic environment. Despite tariff-related impacts and softer consumer volumes, our team successfully leveraged our proven productivity playbook to maintain an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.4% and generate over $700 million in adjusted free cash flow,” said Deon Stander, president and CEO.

“Throughout the year, we made consistent progress advancing our key strategies, notably driving outsized growth in high-value categories, which now represent approximately 45% of our total revenue, as well as continuing to advance our differentiation by accelerating innovation outcomes across the enterprise. We continued to demonstrate disciplined capital allocation, balancing organic investments and the strategic acquisition of Taylor Adhesives with the return of roughly $860 million to our shareholders.”

“Once again, I extend my gratitude to our agile and talented team. Their unwavering commitment to excellence and focus on our strategic priorities have positioned us well to deliver GDP-plus growth and top-quartile returns through the cycle.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results by Segment

Materials Group

Reported sales increased 5.1% to $1.5 billion. Sales were up 0.3% ex. currency and down 0.9% on an organic basis. Low single digit volume/mix growth was more than offset by deflation-related price reductions. High-value categories up low single digits, which includes Intelligent Labels up high single digits, and base categories down low single digits Graphics and Reflectives up low single digits; Performance Materials comparable to prior year

Reported operating margin was 12.8%. Adjusted operating margin (non-GAAP) of 14.2%, down 60 basis points Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 16.6%, down 40 basis points, as higher employee-related costs were partially offset by benefits from productivity.



Solutions Group

Reported sales increased 1.5% to $724 million. Sales were up 1.3% ex. currency and on an organic basis. Sales in high-value categories were up high single digits. Intelligent labels up low single digits Embelex up high single digits Vestcom up more than 10% Sales down mid-single digits in base solutions

Reported operating margin was 8.5%. Adjusted operating margin of 11.2%, down 20 basis points Adjusted EBITDA margin was 17.8%, comparable to prior year as benefits from productivity were offset by higher employee-related costs and growth investments.



Other

Balance Sheet and Capital Deployment

During the fourth quarter, the company returned $191 million in cash to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. The company repurchased 0.7 million shares, with payments for share repurchases totaling $119 million.

During 2025, the company returned $861 million in cash to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. The company repurchased 3.2 million shares, with payments for share repurchases totaling $572 million. Net of dilution from long-term incentive awards, the company’s share count was down 2.9 million compared to the same time last year.

The company continues to deploy capital in a disciplined manner, executing its long-term capital allocation strategy. The company’s balance sheet remains strong and its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (non-GAAP) was 2.4x at the end of the fourth quarter.

Income Taxes

The company’s reported effective tax rate was 19.9% in the fourth quarter and 25.6% for the full year. The adjusted tax rate (non-GAAP) was 23.6% in the fourth quarter and 25.5% for the full year.

Cost Reduction Actions

During 2025, the company realized more than $60 million in pre-tax savings from restructuring actions and incurred approximately $47 million in pre-tax restructuring charges.

Guidance

In its supplemental presentation materials, “Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Review and Analysis,” the company provides a list of factors that it believes will contribute to its financial results. Based on the factors listed and other assumptions, the company expects first quarter 2026 reported earnings per share of $2.27 to $2.33.

Excluding the estimated $0.13 per share impact of restructuring charges and other items, the company expects first quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $2.40 to $2.46.

For more details on the company’s results, see the summary tables accompanying this news release, as well as the supplemental presentation materials, “Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Review and Analysis,” posted on the company’s website at www.investors.averydennison.com, and furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K.

Throughout this release and the supplemental presentation materials, amounts on a per share basis reflect fully diluted shares outstanding.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company. We are Making Possible™ products and solutions that help advance the industries we serve, providing branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste and mitigate loss, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency and better connect brands and consumers. We design and develop labeling and functional materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital and offerings that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 35,000 employees in nearly 60 countries. Our reported sales in 2025 were $8.9 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this document are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, and financial or other business targets, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties.

We believe that the most significant risk factors that could affect our financial performance in the near term include: (i) the impact on underlying demand for our products from global economic conditions, tariffs, geopolitical uncertainty, and changes in environmental standards, regulations and preferences; (ii) competitors’ actions, including pricing, expansion in key markets, and product offerings; (iii) the cost and availability of raw materials; (iv) the degree to which higher costs can be offset with productivity measures and/or passed on to customers through price increases, without a significant loss of volume; (v) foreign currency fluctuations; and (vi) the execution and integration of acquisitions.

Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical or anticipated results depending on a variety of factors, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following:

International Operations – worldwide economic, social, geopolitical and market conditions; changes in geopolitical conditions, including those related to trade relations and tariffs, China, the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas war and related hostilities in the Middle East; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other risks associated with international operations, including in emerging markets

Our Business – fluctuations in demand affecting sales to customers; fluctuations in the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; changes in our markets due to competitive conditions, technological developments, laws and regulations, and customer preferences; environmental regulations and sustainability trends; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the execution and integration of acquisitions; selling prices; customer and supplier concentrations or consolidations; the financial condition of distributors; outsourced manufacturers; product and service quality claims; restructuring and other cost reduction actions; our ability to generate sustained productivity improvement and our ability to achieve and sustain targeted cost reductions; the timely development and market acceptance of new products, including sustainable or sustainably-sourced products; our investment in development activities and new production facilities; the collection of receivables from customers; and our sustainability and governance practices

Information Technology – disruptions in information technology systems; cybersecurity events or other security breaches; and successful installation of new or upgraded information technology systems

Income Taxes – fluctuations in tax rates; changes in tax laws and regulations, and uncertainties associated with interpretations of such laws and regulations; outcome of tax audits; and the realization of deferred tax assets

Human Capital – recruitment and retention of employees and collective labor arrangements

Our Indebtedness – our ability to obtain adequate financing arrangements and maintain access to capital; credit rating risks; fluctuations in interest rates; and compliance with our debt covenants

Ownership of Our Stock – potential significant variability of our stock price and amounts of future dividends and share repurchases

Legal and Regulatory Matters – protection and infringement of our intellectual property; the impact of legal and regulatory proceedings, including with respect to compliance and anti-corruption, environmental, health and safety, and trade compliance

Other Financial Matters – fluctuations in pension costs and goodwill impairment

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, see “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our 2024 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 26, 2025, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, other than as may be required by law.

For more information and to listen to a live broadcast or an audio replay of the quarterly conference call with analysts, visit the Avery Dennison website at www.investors.averydennison.com.

Fourth Quarter Financial Summary - Preliminary, unaudited (in millions, except % and per share amounts) 4Q 4Q % Sales Change vs. PY 2025(1) 2024 Reported Ex. Currency Organic Net sales, by segment: Materials Group $ 1,547.0 $ 1,472.0 5.1 % 0.3 % (0.9 )% Solutions Group 724.2 713.7 1.5 % 1.3 % 1.3 % Total net sales $ 2,271.2 $ 2,185.7 3.9 % 0.6 % (0.2 )% % of Sales 4Q 4Q % 4Q 4Q 2025(1) 2024 Change 2025(1) 2024 Segment adjusted operating income and margins: Materials Group $ 219.3 $ 217.5 14.2 % 14.8 % Solutions Group 81.4 81.2 11.2 % 11.4 % Corporate expense (19.2 ) (18.8 ) Adjusted operating income and margins (non-GAAP) $ 281.5 $ 279.9 0.6 % 12.4 % 12.8 % Segment adjusted EBITDA and margins: Materials Group $ 257.4 $ 249.7 16.6 % 17.0 % Solutions Group 128.8 127.2 17.8 % 17.8 % Corporate expense (19.2 ) (18.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA and margins (non-GAAP) $ 367.0 $ 358.1 2.5 % 16.2 % 16.4 % Net income as reported $ 166.4 $ 174.0 (4.4 )% 7.3 % 8.0 % Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 189.4 $ 191.4 (1.0 )% 8.3 % 8.8 % Net income per common share, assuming dilution as reported $ 2.15 $ 2.16 (0.5 )% Adjusted net income per common share, assuming dilution (non-GAAP) $ 2.45 $ 2.38 2.9 % Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 302.6 $ 279.5 See accompanying schedules A-4 to A-8 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures from GAAP. (1)Includes impact of four extra days in the three months ended December 31, 2025. Our 2025 fiscal year began on December 29, 2024 and ended on December 31, 2025; fiscal years 2026 and beyond will be coincident with the calendar year beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31.

Full Year Financial Summary - Preliminary, unaudited (in millions, except % and per share amounts) % Sales Change vs. PY 2025(1) 2024 Reported Ex. Currency Organic Net sales, by segment: Materials Group $ 6,093.3 $ 6,013.0 1.3 % (0.4 )% (0.7 )% Solutions Group 2,762.2 2,742.7 0.7 % 2.2 % 2.2 % Total net sales $ 8,855.5 $ 8,755.7 1.1 % 0.4 % 0.2 % % % of Sales 2025(1) 2024 Change 2025(1) 2024 Segment adjusted operating income and margins: Materials Group $ 922.2 $ 924.7 15.1 % 15.4 % Solutions Group 286.3 289.3 10.4 % 10.5 % Corporate expense (84.7 ) (91.9 ) Adjusted operating income and margins (non-GAAP) $ 1,123.8 $ 1,122.1 0.2 % 12.7 % 12.8 % Segment adjusted EBITDA and margins: Materials Group $ 1,059.6 $ 1,055.6 17.4 % 17.6 % Solutions Group 477.1 470.6 17.3 % 17.2 % Corporate expense (84.7 ) (91.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA and margins (non-GAAP) $ 1,452.0 $ 1,434.3 1.2 % 16.4 % 16.4 % Net income as reported $ 688.0 $ 704.9 (2.4 )% 7.8 % 8.1 % Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 746.3 $ 760.9 (1.9 )% 8.4 % 8.7 % Net income per common share, assuming dilution as reported $ 8.79 $ 8.73 0.7 % Adjusted net income per common share, assuming dilution (non-GAAP) $ 9.53 $ 9.43 1.1 % Adjusted free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 707.1 $ 699.5 See accompanying schedules A-4 to A-8 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures from GAAP. (1)Includes impact of four extra days in the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Our 2025 fiscal year began on December 29, 2024 and ended on December 31, 2025; fiscal years 2026 and beyond will be coincident with the calendar year beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31.

A-1 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025(1) Dec. 28, 2024 Dec. 31, 2025(1) Dec. 28, 2024 Net sales $ 2,271.2 $ 2,185.7 $ 8,855.5 $ 8,755.7 Cost of products sold 1,620.5 1,576.5 6,309.2 6,225.0 Gross profit 650.7 609.2 2,546.3 2,530.7 Marketing, general and administrative expense 369.2 329.3 1,422.5 1,415.3 Other expense (income), net 40.4 16.7 77.5 71.6 Interest expense 37.2 29.2 135.4 117.0 Other non-operating expense (income), net (3.9 ) (7.4 ) (14.2 ) (26.7 ) Income before taxes 207.8 241.4 925.1 953.5 Provision for income taxes 41.4 67.4 237.1 248.6 Net income $ 166.4 $ 174.0 $ 688.0 $ 704.9 Per share amounts: Net income per common share, assuming dilution $ 2.15 $ 2.16 $ 8.79 $ 8.73 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, assuming dilution 77.4 80.4 78.3 80.7 (1)Schedules A-1 to A-8 include impact of four extra days in the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Our 2025 fiscal year began on December 29, 2024 and ended on December 31, 2025; fiscal years 2026 and beyond will be coincident with the calendar year beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31. -more-

A-2 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (UNAUDITED) ASSETS Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 28, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 202.8 $ 329.1 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,503.9 1,466.2 Inventories 975.8 978.1 Other current assets 307.8 305.3 Total current assets 2,990.3 3,078.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,607.7 1,586.7 Goodwill and other intangibles resulting from business acquisitions, net 3,100.0 2,731.5 Deferred tax assets 125.3 110.0 Other assets 978.4 897.3 Total assets $ 8,801.7 $ 8,404.2 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt and finance leases $ 522.9 $ 592.3 Accounts payable 1,261.7 1,340.7 Other current liabilities 869.0 929.6 Total current liabilities 2,653.6 2,862.6 Long-term debt and finance leases 3,210.0 2,559.9 Other long-term liabilities 696.0 669.4 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 124.1 124.1 Capital in excess of par value 834.3 840.6 Retained earnings 5,597.5 5,151.2 Treasury stock at cost (3,904.1 ) (3,347.5 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (409.7 ) (456.1 ) Total shareholders' equity 2,242.1 2,312.3 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,801.7 $ 8,404.2 -more-

A-3 AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended Dec. 31, 2025 Dec. 28, 2024 Operating Activities Net income $ 688.0 $ 704.9 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 206.4 197.1 Amortization 121.8 115.1 Provision for credit losses and sales returns 51.2 47.4 Stock-based compensation 27.9 28.7 Deferred taxes and other non-cash taxes (19.9 ) (18.5 ) Other non-cash expense and loss (income and gain), net 48.8 67.2 Changes in assets and liabilities and other adjustments (242.8 ) (203.1 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 881.4 938.8 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (169.0 ) (208.8 ) Purchases of software and other deferred charges (31.4 ) (31.0 ) Purchases of Argentine Blue Chip Swap securities --- (34.2 ) Proceeds from sales of Argentine Blue Chip Swap securities --- 24.0 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 22.6 0.6 Proceeds from insurance and sales (purchases) of investments, net 3.5 10.1 Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges 6.2 --- Payments for settlement of net investment hedges (26.1 ) --- Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired, and venture investments (401.8 ) (3.8 ) Net cash used in investing activities (596.0 ) (243.1 ) Financing Activities Net increase (decrease) in borrowings with maturities of three months or less 422.5 (269.0 ) Additional long-term borrowings 576.5 539.2 Repayments of long-term debt and finance leases (559.4 ) (308.1 ) Dividends paid (288.4 ) (277.5 ) Share repurchases (572.3 ) (247.5 ) Net (tax withholding) proceeds related to stock-based compensation (12.8 ) (8.4 ) Proceeds from settlement of fair value hedges 32.8 --- Payments for settlement of fair value hedges (13.5 ) --- Other (0.3 ) (4.8 ) Net cash used in financing activities (414.9 ) (576.1 ) Effect of foreign currency translation on cash balances 3.2 (5.5 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (126.3 ) 114.1 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 329.1 215.0 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 202.8 $ 329.1 -more-

A-4 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures from GAAP We report our financial results in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, and also communicate with investors using certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are intended to supplement the presentation of our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate trends in our underlying performance, as well as to facilitate comparisons with the results of competitors for quarters and year-to-date periods, as applicable. Based on feedback from investors and financial analysts, we believe that the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures we provide are also useful to their assessments of our performance and operating trends, as well as liquidity. Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in accordance with Regulations G and S-K. Our non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of certain events, activities or strategic decisions. The accounting effects of these events, activities or decisions, which are included in the GAAP financial measures, may make it more difficult to assess our underlying performance in a single period. By excluding the accounting effects, positive or negative, of certain items (e.g., restructuring charges, outcomes of certain legal matters and settlements, certain effects of strategic transactions and related costs, losses from debt extinguishments, gains or losses from curtailment or settlement of pension obligations, gains or losses on sales of certain assets, gains or losses on venture and other investments, currency adjustments due to highly inflationary economies, and other items), we believe that we are providing meaningful supplemental information that facilitates an understanding of our core operating results and liquidity measures. While some of the items we exclude from GAAP financial measures recur, they tend to be disparate in amount, frequency or timing. We use the non-GAAP financial measures described below in the accompanying news release. Sales change ex. currency refers to the increase or decrease in net sales, excluding the estimated impact of foreign currency translation, and, where applicable, currency adjustments for transitional reporting of highly inflationary economies and the reclassification of sales between segments. Additionally, where applicable, sales change ex. currency is also adjusted for the estimated impact of extra days in our fiscal year and the calendar shift resulting from extra days in the prior fiscal year. The estimated impact of foreign currency translation is calculated on a constant currency basis, with prior-period results translated at current-period average exchange rates to exclude the effect of foreign currency fluctuations. Our 2025 fiscal year began on December 29, 2024 and ended on December 31, 2025; fiscal years 2026 and beyond will be coincident with the calendar year beginning on January 1 and ending on December 31. Organic sales change refers to sales change ex. currency, excluding the estimated impact of acquisitions and product line divestitures. We believe that sales change ex. currency and organic sales change assist investors in evaluating the sales change from the ongoing activities of our businesses and enhance their ability to evaluate our results from period to period. Adjusted operating income refers to net income adjusted for taxes; other expense (income), net; interest expense; other non-operating expense (income), net; and other items. Adjusted EBITDA refers to adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted operating margin refers to adjusted operating income as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted EBITDA margin refers to adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales. Adjusted tax rate refers to the full-year GAAP tax rate, adjusted to exclude certain unusual or infrequent events that significantly impact that rate, such as effects of certain discrete tax planning actions, impacts related to enactments of comprehensive tax law changes, and other items. Adjusted net income refers to income before taxes, tax-effected at the adjusted tax rate, and adjusted for tax-effected restructuring charges and other items. Adjusted net income per common share, assuming dilution (adjusted EPS) refers to adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding, assuming dilution. We believe that adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS assist investors in understanding our core operating trends and comparing our results with those of our competitors. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio refers to total debt (including finance leases) less cash and cash equivalents, divided by adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months. We believe that the net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio assists investors in assessing our leverage position. Adjusted free cash flow refers to cash flow provided by operating activities, less payments for property, plant and equipment, less payments for software and other deferred charges, plus proceeds from company-owned life insurance policies, plus proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment, plus (minus) net proceeds from insurance and sales (purchases) of investments, less net cash used for Argentine Blue Chip Swap securities. Where applicable, adjusted free cash flow is also adjusted for certain acquisition-related transaction costs. We believe that adjusted free cash flow assists investors by showing the amount of cash we have available for debt reductions, dividends, share repurchases and acquisitions. -more-

