AVerMedia Takes Streaming to New Heights with HDMI 2.1 USB Capture Card, Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 (GC553G2)

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Consolegame–AVerMedia Technologies, a leading provider of audio and video solutions, is excited to announce the launch of Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 (GC553G2), the world-leading HDMI 2.1 USB capture card. This state-of-the-art device aims to revolutionize the streaming experience for gamers across the globe.









Game streamers have been eagerly awaiting a solution to meet the demands of the latest games and next-gen consoles, and the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 is here to fulfill that need. This high-performance capture card leverages the power of HDMI 2.1 technology, offering uncompromising video quality with up to 4K144 pass-through HDR/VRR, and ensuring that every moment of the gameplay is transmitted with stunning clarity and fluidity. Additionally, it supports up to 4K60 capture, providing streamers with the option of capturing their memorable gaming moments in pristine clarity.

“We believe every gamer deserves the best tools to showcase their skills and passion. With this new HDMI 2.1 USB capture card, we’re taking game streaming and capturing to a whole new level,” says Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia. “Our goal is to empower gamers to create content that truly reflects their talent and dedication.”

Besides leveraging the latest HDMI 2.1 technology, what sets the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 apart is AVerMedia’s proprietary software, Gaming Utility. This versatile tool not only allows streamers to customize the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1’s RGB lighting, but also syncs it up with major RGB ecosystems, enabling streamers to infuse their personal touch into their gaming setups. As importantly, the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 also comes with a party chat feature that facilitates streamers to interact with teammates and effortlessly record those voice chats during gameplay.

Explore the future of gaming and streaming with the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 to unleash the best performance of your devices during gameplay. It is available now at a suggested retail price of US$299.99 on Amazon (https://amzn.to/3rH5PcF) and on AVerMedia’s official eStore where you can exclusively get a Free pack of Elena playing cards and a 25% OFF discount on USB Condenser Microphone Live Streamer MIC 350 (https://bit.ly/48C3DUt). For more product information, please visit https://www.avermedia.com/product-detail/GC553G2.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in 1990, with headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in entertainment and communications, delivered via innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. The company also actively engages in community and social responsibilities and partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia’s technologies for integrated applications.

Connect with AVerMedia:

Website: https://www.avermedia.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/avermedia-technologies

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avermedia/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AVerMedia/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AVerMedia

Contacts

PR Contact



Chris Kuo



chris.kuo@avermedia.com