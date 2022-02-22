AVerMedia Introduces the Live Streamer ARM and Live Streamer POP FILTER

The Perfect Gear for Podcasting, Streaming, and Content Creation

Live Streamer ARM

The AVerMedia Live Streamer ARM – the ARM – is an aluminum-built Microphone arm that is more than just a microphone arm. Designed from the ground up, its two-way rotation joints render 6 rotation axes allowing the ARM to easily move from a classic Boom Arm to Low Profile orientation in seconds.

Adding to its versatility the ARM rocks a 1/4″ mount and comes with a preinstalled 5/8” mount adapter, mounting any microphone, webcam, or any other 1/4″ device is as easy as swapping out the adapter and screwing in the new device. And to keep this organized, the ARM has sleek cable channels that will help route creators’ cables and keep their setup clean and neat.

With the ability to hold up to 3.9 lbs. (1.8kg) paired with its two mounting options creators can now mount microphones, webcams, full-frame mirrorless cameras, or even lighting at various angles and distances. This type of versatility, flexibility, and robustness puts the ARM in a whole class of its own.

While the ARM brings great features into the market, what the ARM holds can make or break creators’ content. Audio is king, Period. Last year AVerMedia launched its Live Streamer MIC 330 – MIC 330 –, an XLR dynamic microphone with a carefully milled metal body and voice clarity boost bringing broadcast-quality audio to all creator’s setups.

Live Streamer POP FILTER

In the steps of improving audience experience even further, AVerMedia is introducing the Live Streamer POP FILTER – the POP FILTER — a pop filter designed to be exclusively used with the Live Streamer MIC 330. The POP FILTER is made from a metal mesh that will help to greatly reduce unpleasant plosive sounds by redirecting airflow away from the microphone’s capsule. Its metal and screw-on design allows creators to easily keep it clean and will last longer than nylon pop filters to always keep your MIC 330 protected.

With the Live Streamer ARM bringing unparalleled flexibility to the market, the Live Streamer POP FILTER together with the Live Streamer MIC 330 ensuring pleasant, crisp, and broadcast-quality audio; the AVerMedia Creator Studio is now greater than ever before.

Availability and price

The Live Streamer ARM is now available at AVerMedia USA e-store for US$129.99 (MSRP) and Live Streamer POP FILTER at AVerMedia USA e-store for US$29.99 (MSRP), excluding local duties and taxes.

Live Streamer ARM features

Two-way rotating joints

1/4″ and 5/8” mounting adapter

Max load of 3.9 lbs.

Discrete cable management

Live Streamer POP FILTER features

Metal mesh

Greatly reduce plosives

AVerMedia exclusive design

Lightweight

For more information on AVerMedia products, please visit https://www.avermedia.com.

About AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.

Established in Taiwan in 1990, with US headquarters in Fremont, California, AVerMedia is a leader in Digital Video and Audio Convergence Technology. The company provides cutting-edge, high-quality audio and video peripherals and professional capturing and streaming solutions. AVerMedia is committed to providing rich experiences in entertainment and communications, delivered via innovative and environmentally friendly solutions. The company is highly involved in community and social responsibilities, and partners with ODMs for the development of AVerMedia’s technologies for integrated applications.

