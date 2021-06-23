AVer VB130 Video Bar and CAM130 4K Camera Now Certified by Zoom

VB130 and CAM130 foster clear communication through seamless video calls with Zoom Certified hardware

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AVer—AVer Information Inc. USA, an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces that the innovative VB130 4K Video Bar and CAM130 4K Camera have been granted Zoom Rooms Camera Certification from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. AVer’s VB130 and CAM130 bring an easy to use, seamless, high-quality audiovisual excellence that makes them a perfect match for Zoom’s renowned remote collaboration platform.





“Zoom consistently delivers high-quality video communication technology that is easy to deploy and manage. We are excited for the end-user experience the AVer VB130 4K Video Bar and CAM130 4K Camera will deliver,” said Chris DeNovellis, Hardware Partnerships Manager, Zoom. To receive official certification, Zoom put AVer’s devices through lab tests to verify their audiovisual quality and ensure that their intuitive features can be seamlessly integrated with the Zoom platform. AVer VB130 and CAM130 devices were analyzed to meet high quality standards and passed the tests. As a result, users can expect an effortlessly synchronized performance when they choose the AVer VB130 4K Video Bar or CAM130 4K Camera to facilitate remote connections via Zoom’s audio, video and content-sharing functions.

“A video conferencing renaissance is happening right now at AVer, particularly with work from home products. Adding Zoom Rooms Camera Certification to our USB products with built-in lighting is the ideal solution to brighten workspaces and bring professional lighting to every home office or conference space,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer Information.

The USB plug-and-play VB130 Video Bar is a compact all-in-one 4K conferencing camera loaded with audiovisual capability — but built-in intelligent lighting is what makes it one of the most exciting products available today. The light automatically adjusts to environmental conditions to brighten dim faces and eliminate blue shadows from screen reflections in huddle rooms and smaller spaces. This allows users to appear professional from anywhere, including work from home setups.

The CAM130 packs a full suite of professional features into a simple, portable device. High-quality sensors and multi-lens glass produce super-sharp 4K video with brilliant color while built-in unidirectional microphone, USB plug-and-play and 4X Digital Zoom allow for easy meeting setup and use. Dual FOV allows users to pick from 90-degree or 120-degree FOV for full room coverage of any workspace while the privacy shutter allows for peace of mind while the camera is not in use.

To learn more about the VB130 or CAM130, please visit averusa.com. Keep up with the latest news from AVer on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About AVer Information Inc.



Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things.

AVer’s product portfolio includes professional-grade artificial intelligence-enabled auto-tracking cameras, Zoom- and Microsoft Teams-Certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras, and mobile device charging solutions. AVer strives to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds customer expectations. AVer is deeply committed to the community and the environment, and it employs stringent green processes. Learn more at averusa.com, and follow AVer on Twitter at @AVerVC.

