AVer Upgrades USB Management Software, EZManager 2

AVer releases EZManager 2, a new system with an upgraded interface for managing AVer USB cameras

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EZManager2—AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces EZManager 2, a new system with an upgraded interface for managing AVer USB Cameras. AVer EZManager 2 is an easy-to-use central management tool to enable simplified control for all AVer USB video solutions.





AVer EZManager 2 supports a comprehensive approach to IT management with a simplified user experience. This updated version features an improved user interface that enables users to quickly manage AVer devices. EZManager 2 allows users to flexibly manage, and control AVer USB devices via any user interface. Users can access EZManager 2 on their preferred browser and enter the central PC’s IP address. EZManager 2 allows users to locate multiple devices and view the device status in real-time. Users can remotely manage and upgrade firmware and PTZapp software updates. AVer’s secure interface enables users to backup and restore camera configurations for simplified plug-and-play operations.

“AVer EZManager 2 is designed to simplify device management by providing a unified, flexible solution for our USB products,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. “With EZManager 2, users can access full control and manage all AVer devices without leaving their desk. The latest updates to AVer EZManager provide extensive features while promoting a straightforward user experience.”

EZManager 2 is one powerful tool for centrally managing AVer USB video conferencing products in multiple locations. Whether a user is managing 10 or 10,000 cameras, EZManager 2 is the ideal solution for technicians, service providers, and enterprise deployments. IT Technicians can remotely access full control of AVer devices and keep them all working perfectly in sync.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things.

AVer’s product portfolio includes professional-grade artificial intelligence-enabled auto-tracking cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras, and mobile device charging solutions. AVer strives to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds customer expectations. AVer is deeply committed to the community and the environment, and it employs stringent green processes. Learn more at averusa.com, and follow AVer on Twitter at @AVerVC.

