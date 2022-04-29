AVer Invests and Expands Across Europe

Promotions for senior sales team to meet demand for AVer Video Conferencing and Education technology solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVer Europe, the leading provider of video conferencing, education technology and Pro AV solutions, announces the promotions of Eric Garnier, Olivier Fontana and Jose Rincon to meet increasing demand for AVer solutions across Europe.

The advent of Covid-19 and the need for increased remote working and hybrid learning has accelerated the adoption of high quality PRO-AV standard solutions across the education and commercial sectors in Europe. For many organisations, reliance on existing built-in AV solutions has proved to be insufficient, causing fatigue, frustration, and loss of concentration for participants.

AVer has seen huge demand for its high quality solutions across Europe in the education and commercial sectors. The AVer Europe team has ensured seamless, integrated installation of these advanced solutions, to create minimal disruption and maximum communication potential in already challenging times.

Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe comments, “Remote working, distance and blended/hybrid learning are here to stay as the world adapts to the new normal. These appointments provide AVer Europe with increased senior capability to serve more customers across Europe.”

Eric Garnier is promoted to EU Head of Sales for Education business unit. Based in Paris, his new role extends responsibility for sales management of channel sales managers across all of continental Europe for AVER’s education product portfolio including Pro AV, Charging Solutions and Visualizers.

Olivier Fontana is promoted to EU Head of Sales for Video Conferencing business unit. Also based in Paris, his new role extends to sales management of channel sales managers across all of continental Europe for AVER’s VC product portfolio which includes, USB Cameras, Soundbars and MTR based solutions.

Jose Rincon is promoted to EU Head of Product Management. In this new role, Jose will manage the product management team based in Madrid, that handles both the education and video conferencing product portfolios.

Rene Buhay further comments, “These promotions recognise the hard work, commitment and expertise that Eric, Olivier and Jose have applied, helping AVer expand its solutions in Europe. With more resource and responsibility, they will continue to provide excellent local support for existing and future customers across Europe.”

AVer has experienced dramatic increased demand across Europe for its products. In the edtech sector advanced, innovative visualiser and PTZ camera technology provided continuity for educational institutions as they adapted to remote learning under lockdown conditions. Keeping students engaged while preserving the quality and intimacy of an in-classroom discussion has been made possible with AVer solutions.

A ‘hybrid-flex’ teaching model allows students to attend teaching modules in person or remotely, reducing travel commitments and costs, lowering carbon emissions and better equipping educational institutions to deliver more flexible and resilient, high quality learning experiences.

The PRO-AV market across Europe has seen a similar trend. Remote workers now require higher quality and more robust AV solutions to enable effective collaboration. Advanced functionality such as auto tracking elevates the viewing experience by seamlessly transitioning video between speakers. 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) and 12x optical zoom are becoming the norm for internal and external business video conferencing. AVer is meeting these requirements with its PRO AV auto tracking, PTZ and NDI® camera solutions.

