AVer Introduces CAM550 4K Dual Lens PTZ Conferencing Camera

AVer CAM550 features dual lens PTZ capabilities with AI lens to automatically and seamlessly focus on participants

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AITechnology—AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces the CAM550, a 4K dual-lens PTZ camera. Made with Qualcomm Technologies, the CAM550 combines dual-lens functionality, dynamic framing technology, gesture control and smart gallery capabilities to create a reliable and versatile solution for medium to large rooms. AVer will demonstrate the CAM550 camera on the Expo Floor in the AVer Booth #300 at Enterprise Connect in the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, FL, from March 21-23.





AVer’s CAM550 equips two 4K lenses to capture a complete view of the room with wide-angle clarity. The CAM550 is the first PTZ camera with 12X optical zoom (24X total zoom) to frame meeting participants. Featuring dynamic framing technology, the CAM550 is equipped with an AI lens for automated PTZ functionality to deliver a full view of meeting attendees and seamlessly detect meeting newcomers. The CAM550 includes a secondary AI lens designed to capture and automatically re-frame meeting participants moving in and around the room. Through the fully automatic operation, AVer’s dynamic framing technology optimizes meetings and protects the safety of participants.

“AVer continues to invest in meeting room functionality by engineering and designing new technology to support the future of collaboration. The CAM550 promotes ultimate clarity for an engaging and natural meeting experience,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. “The CAM550’s 4K dual-lens camera technology enables wide-angle capture and crystal-clear video to see the room in its entirety. Optimized for professional-quality video calls, the CAM550 brings brilliantly sharp, detailed video to any medium to large meeting space.”

AVer’s Smart Gallery technology clearly captures attendees, enabling AI technology to crop participants’ faces and ensure everyone is clearly visible. Users can choose between headshots or half-body mode to adapt to any meeting situation. The CAM550 boasts built-in AI gesture recognition to operate the camera; meanwhile, it eliminates common touchpoints to increase meeting safety. Meeting participants can easily control the camera through AI functionality by holding up one finger on either side of the face. The CAM550 supports dual display and three-way output to connect HDMI, USB, and IP streaming broadcasts simultaneously.

To learn more about AVer Information Inc. USA, please visit averusa.com.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things.

AVer’s product portfolio includes professional-grade artificial intelligence-enabled auto-tracking cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras, and mobile device charging solutions. AVer strives to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds customer expectations. AVer is deeply committed to the community and the environment, and it employs stringent green processes. Learn more at averusa.com, and follow AVer on Twitter at @AVerVC.

