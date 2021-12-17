AVer Europe Visualiser Picked as “Best Document Camera”

Digital Camera World rates the AVer U50 visualiser for distance learning

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The way education is delivered has faced big challenges in recent times, which has necessitated advances in education technology. Developments now enable a more sophisticated learning experience with cameras and visualisers helping educators to deliver lessons both in the classroom and remotely. With remote learning now a well-established method of teaching and communicating, visualisers have become a necessary piece of equipment for engaging with students, without compromising on their quality.

Teachers will be familiar with using visualisers within the classroom to show details to large groups from the front of the class, zooming in on specific areas of a book or object, freezing the frame to show a moving item in more detail, and recording content. As part of a remote teaching setup, many visualisers can be synchronised with Microsoft Teams Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts. With the capability to switch between a webcam, visualiser and presentation slides, teachers can use a visualiser just like they would within the classroom and students have access to a variety of different sources of content in the lesson. Visualisers can help beat PowerPoint fatigue and it is well known that a more active connection with an audience yields better engagement.

With visualisers now playing such an important role in delivering a stimulating and immersive learning experience, AVer Europe is delighted to announce its U50 Visualiser was chosen as the “Best document camera 2021” by Digital Camera World. They were particularly impressed with its flexible gooseneck arm beneath a 5-megapixel CMOS camera, providing enough resolution for delivering high-definition video, and at low cost. “This recognises AVer’s commitment to producing affordable, quality audio visual products for the education sector,” commented Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe.

As a USB interactive visualiser, the AVer U50 features exceptional portability and convenience as well as the ability to run solely off power from the computer. The lag-free 30fps frame rate, 5-megapixel camera sensor, more than full HD1080p output resolution and built-in microphone make it an excellent choice during video chats. It can easily integrate with a laptop or computer via the A+ Suite for Microsoft PowerPoint® to capture high-quality visualiser images and record live video and audio, providing more collaboration between teachers and students.

Contacts

Press Contact

Alison Scarrott



alison@brookscomm.com