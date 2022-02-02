AVer Europe Launches the CAM130 for WFH and Hybrid Offices

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World-renowned business communication solutions provider AVer Europe announces the release of the CAM130, a compact USB camera which is ideal when working from home, on the go or for use in small rooms in a hybrid office. The 4K CAM130 also includes intelligent lighting, ensuring that users are clear onscreen, wherever they work from. The advanced SmartFrame automatically adjusts to fit everyone into the frame, even when individuals are masked or showing a side profile.

Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, comments,

“Creating a professional work setting from a variety of locations is a key requirement in the workplace of 2022. Built-in intelligent lighting makes the CAM130 one of the most exciting new products available. The light automatically adjusts to environmental conditions to brighten dim faces and eliminate blue shadows from screen reflection in huddle rooms and smaller spaces. This allows users to appear professional from anywhere, including work from home (WFH) setups.”

The CAM130 also includes the below features:

Antibacterial Protection: Three layers of antibacterial coating cover the camera’s surface to keep users safe from germs, reducing the chances of flu or other sickness spreading through the office and decreasing efficiency.

