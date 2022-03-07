AVer Collaborates with Lenovo and Yamaha for Hybrid Meeting Bundle

AVer, Lenovo and Yamaha team-up to create Microsoft Teams certified solution for hybrid meeting connectivity

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AVer Information Inc. USA, an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces a technology collaboration with Lenovo and Yamaha to streamline hybrid meeting room connectivity. The plug-and-play solution bundle is certified for Microsoft Teams to offer seamless, global collaboration between business meeting spaces and remote offices. The hybrid room-ready solution includes the AVer CAM520 Pro2, Lenovo ThinkSmart Core + Controller, and Yamaha ADECIA Ceiling Mic and Speaker Solution.





AVer’s CAM520 Pro2 boasts pristine video quality with intuitive features to simplify collaboration. The CAM520 Pro2 brings brilliantly sharp, detailed video to any collaboration space. AVer’s SmartFrame, a next-generation facial and body detection system, automatically shifts the camera’s focus and follows the presenter throughout each saved zone. SmartFrame ensures that everyone is visible on the screen up to 32 feet away. Designed for medium to large conference rooms or classrooms, the CAM520 Pro2 has agile features, including 24X total zoom (12X optical + 6X digital), Sony True WDR and an 84-degree FOV. The CAM520 Pro2 offers built-in advanced integration capabilities, perfect for a controlled environment to allow users to connect the CAM520 Pro2 via RS232 or Visca over IP to joystick controllers and control systems.

“We are incredibly excited about delivering a best-in-class conference solution with our partners AVer and Yamaha. Leveraging Lenovo’s top-quality compute alongside audio and visual solutions from our partners, we have the ability to enhance the meeting experience in larger rooms as the back to work migration begins. Tie it all together with ThinkSmart Manager from Lenovo, you not only have best-in-class technology, you’ll also have masterful management software to ensure your collaboration spaces are fully functioning and operating effectively at all times!” said Brian Mignault, Director of North America Vertical Solutions & Smart Collaboration Sales at Lenovo.

“We’re excited to be teamed up with two incredibly strong brands who also have deep roots in innovation and quality for their products,” said Michelle Baeza, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Yamaha Unified Communications. “While the technologies within these three solutions bring so much value alone, together they provide the complete package for customers to easily and efficiently deploy, configure and manage a high-quality Microsoft Teams environment.”

“Together, AVer, Lenovo and Yamaha are bridging the gap to support seamless collaboration for Microsoft Teams Rooms,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. “AVer is proud to align with Lenovo and Yamaha to create an industry-leading solution for a simplified user experience. The hybrid room-ready bundle will provide a unified and reliable connectivity solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms.”

AVer’s CAM520 Pro2, Lenovo ThinkSmart Core + Controller and Yamaha ADECIA Ceiling Mic and Speaker Solution, together, enable plug-and-play connectivity for Microsoft Teams. AVer’s technology partnership will provide users with another layer of seamless technology to increase meeting efficiency and participant engagement. AVer’s solutions establish a safe collaboration culture in any organization and make productivity and engagement higher for all meeting attendees, even the remote ones.

About AVer Information Inc.

Founded in 2008, AVer is an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration camera solutions that improve productivity and enrich learning. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great things.

AVer’s product portfolio includes professional-grade artificial intelligence-enabled auto-tracking cameras, Zoom and Microsoft Teams Certified enterprise-grade USB cameras, document cameras, and mobile device charging solutions. AVer strives to provide industry-leading service and support that exceeds customer expectations. AVer is deeply committed to the community and the environment, and it employs stringent green processes. Learn more at averusa.com, and follow AVer on Twitter at @AVerVC.

