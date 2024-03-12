Avaya to Deliver AI-Powered Customer Experience Use Cases and Insights at Enterprise Connect 2024

MORRISTOWN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya, a global leader in customer experience and communications solutions, today announced its presence at Enterprise Connect 2024, the leading conference for enterprise communications and customer experience over the past 30+ years. Avaya will showcase how businesses can use AI to safely and securely meet soaring expectations for customer and employee experiences without disruption to their existing systems and processes. Enterprise Connect is set to host 5,000+ attendees across roles and industries, and will take place on March 25-28 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.





Avaya will share how they enable enterprise customer experience (CX) leaders to pursue innovation while prioritizing customer experience, employee experience, and business outcomes. By delivering CX initiatives through a single platform, Avaya Experience Platform™, Avaya customers around the world are equipped with the tools and capabilities that power their customer experiences globally.

Avaya will host five demonstrations powered by Google ChromeOS. Avaya Experience Platform is Chrome Enterprise recommended, optimized on ChromeOS & ChromeOS devices, and will be featured on Chromebooks across demonstrations.

With use cases that show how different Avaya solutions drive top-tier customer experiences and business growth, visit Avaya’s booth #1511 for a series of AI-powered customer experience demonstrations, delivered by the Avaya Experience Platform:

Experience the transformation of government services through AI-powered virtual agents, seamless live agent transitions, and effective issue resolution across voice and digital touchpoints.

Discover secure, personalized banking with voice biometric authentication, AI-guided loan processing, proactive customer outreach, and AI-assisted support across digital channels.

Witness innovation without disruption as businesses enhance contact center capabilities by integrating on-premises systems with cloud -based AI services.

-based AI services. Navigate the digital-first travel landscape with AI-powered booking experiences, ChatGPT-enhanced customer engagement, and seamless integration of social media, virtual agents, and CRM .

. Step into the future of efficient customer service with AI-driven email classification, sentiment analysis, auto-suggested responses, and seamless integration of agent workspaces and knowledge management.

Additionally, Avaya leaders Steve Brock (Director, Solutions Marketing) and John Akerboom (Senior Director, Cloud Architecture) will be participating in two on-stage panels alongside fellow industry leaders. Brock’s session, “ Job Shifting: Where and how AI is Eliminating & Adding CX Positions”, will take place on Monday, March 25 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Akerboom’s panel will cover “Cloud 2027: How Will Architectures Shift” on Thursday, March 28 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Customers around the world are seeing tangible benefits from changing the ways they connect with and serve their customers. Avaya customer, Standard Focus, is transforming its contact center from a series of siloed technologies that were not working optimally to a modernized experience for their customers by gaining that additional insight through AI technologies. “ We are thrilled with how Avaya’s innovative solutions and AI integrations have elevated our contact center experiences and look forward to the insights and use cases the Avaya team will share with the Enterprise Connect community this year,” said Nigel Mansfield, Contact Centre Strategic Lead at Standard Focus. “ Avaya’s solutions helped us create a fully blended contact center, so both chatbots and voice bots are blended in together. It’s just a new way of thinking about how contacts are being answered. It’s the Avaya Experience Platform architecture that allows us to pass parameters and conversations through to the AI engine and allows us to make decisions in a very tidy and clear way. With Avaya our contact handling time is down 50 percent over the last three years and the abandon-rate, most months, is under 1 percent resulting in a 50 percent enhancement in our efficiency through cost reduction.”

Enterprise Connect is where the enterprise IT community gathers to exchange knowledge, network with peers and experts, and explore new technologies and strategies for communications, collaboration, and CX. Avaya’s sponsorship of Enterprise Connect 2024 cements their continued support of the conference as a valuable industry touchpoint that powers critical industry conversations through exhibitions and speaker sessions.

Avaya will host several global technology partners and customers at Enterprise Connect this year—a testament to the reach and impact of its ecosystem, solutions, and innovative corporate vision. Avaya’s presence at Enterprise Connect comes in partnership with Microsoft Teams, Journey ID, and Google CCAI.

To register for attendance, visit Enterprise Connect’s registration page.

