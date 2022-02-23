Avaya Advances to ‘Leader’ Position in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Team Collaboration as Avaya Spaces® Enables ‘People-Centric Collaboration’ in Hybrid Work

Avaya is Now a ‘Leader’ in Four of the Aragon Research Globe Reports

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it advanced to “Leader” position with Avaya Spaces® in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Team Collaboration 2022. Avaya Spaces is an all-in-one, AI-powered solution with calling, video meetings, chat, posts, file sharing, and task management capabilities empowering users with faster, always-on continuous collaboration. This year, Avaya achieved “Leader” position in four of Aragon Research’s Globe reports: Team Collaboration, Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), Video Conferencing, and Intelligent Contact Center and is one of the only vendors in the industry delivering customers and end-users a Total Experience – the intersection of Customer, Employee, User, and Multiexperience – with expertise across the entire landscape. the intersection of Customer, Employee, User, and Multiexperience – with expertise across the entire landscape.

In a market that focuses on all forms of collaboration and communication, UC&C platforms including Avaya Spaces are now integrated and intelligent, enabling what Aragon Research refers to as “people-centric” collaboration. Now that hybrid work is the new normal, team collaboration is the go-to collaboration application, allowing people to get things done faster, easier, and more completely – where humans and bots interact and work together.

According to the report1, authored by Aragon Research lead analyst Jim Lundy, “Avaya continued to invest and innovate in UC&C in 2021.” The report goes on to discuss how Avaya further strengthened its overall portfolio. We believe that the following capabilities contributed to us moving up in the report:

Enhanced Avaya Spaces with composability for enabling precise workflows and vertical applications. Also, Avaya’s integrations with Google, Microsoft Teams and Office, and Salesforce/Slack.

Larger and more interactive meetings infused with AI in conjunction with NVIDIA, including AI noise removal and virtual video green screens.

A single-solution architecture through Media Processing Core (MPC), which reduces bandwidth by 80 percent lowering costs and increases speed-to-value.

“Collaboration tools like Avaya’s provide persistency, ensuring that work continues to progress across time and location for business and customer problem solving,” said Todd Zerbe, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Avaya. He continued, “Collaboration happens organically in response to shifting priorities and availability of team participants, just like bumping into colleagues in the hallway, or grabbing an open meeting room in a traditional environment.”

Avaya Spaces is built on a modular Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) architecture for composable and customizable experiences, enabling organizations to quickly build the experience they need. Most recently, integration was added with on-premises telephony, allowing organizations to leverage those capabilities. Combined with meetings and team collaboration from the cloud within the Avaya Spaces browser interface, everything is now in one convenient place for the user.

In the report, Lundy outlined the future vision for people-centric collaboration focused on a digital assistant or an AI chatbot that will have the ability to perform several tasks such as “schedule or begin a call, start recording, schedule, and launch meetings, and more. AI chatbots will be able to accomplish more tasks for people in the quest to make collaboration and communications more seamless,” said Lundy.

The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research examined 19 major providers in a market that focuses on all forms of collaboration and communication based on its three dimensions of analysis: strategy, performance, and reach. “Leaders” are noted as having comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and perform effectively against those strategies.

