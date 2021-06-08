AVANT and UJET Announce Strategic Partnership to Deploy Next Generation of Customer Experience

AVANT Named Newest UJET Master Agent Partner

Collaboration unites UJET’s CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center platform with AVANT’s forward-thinking vision, execution, and performance management capabilities, including its Trusted Advisor™ platform.

82% of enterprise customers work with Trusted Advisors to help make and execute technology purchasing decisions, according to AVANT’s 2021 State of Disruption Report; the combined, complementary capabilities of UJET’s ultra-modern enterprise cloud-based contact center with AVANT’s best-in-class ecosystem of Trusted Advisors™ provides clients with a complete solution that meets the needs of the modern day customer and elevates their CX.

Brands will be able to rapidly deploy the integrated solution for customer experiences tailored exactly to their business—from high-growth startups to large enterprises.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS—AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technology, and UJET, Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center, today announced a new strategic partnership. The partnership brings together UJET’s ultra-modern enterprise cloud-based contact center with AVANT’s best-in-class ecosystem of Trusted Advisors™, providing clients with an all-in-one solution to build customer satisfaction, brand loyalty, and long-term value through a secure, scalable and reliable implementation model.

“Cloud native omnichannel” solutions have proven insufficient for delivering modern customer experiences in the smartphone era. Traditional CCaaS solutions all attempt to minimize the friction and frustration that is created when consumers switch between multiple channels while attempting to resolve issues. With CCaaS 3.0, channel switching can be eliminated altogether by leveraging the smartphone’s native capabilities to blend channels fluidly, offering more efficient, contextual, and personalized customer journeys.

“UJET’s next generation platform has the potential to truly disrupt our space and improve CX for our customers. This is the same type of innovation that drives the AVANT Trusted Advisor™ platform,” said Shane McNamara, EVP of Engineering and Operations. “The combined capabilities of AVANT and UJET will provide our clients with a solution that transforms the customer experience to drive brand loyalty, growth and operational-efficiency.”

UJET taps into the power of the smartphone to offer consumers an intuitive, natural UI for self-service, interacting with agents, sharing digital media, making secure payments, and rating their interaction – all without ever leaving the app or web experience.

“UJET is passionate about disrupting the contact center and modernizing customer experiences,” said Karen Bowman, Vice President of Global Channel, UJET. “The customer-first philosophy shared by AVANT and UJET helps enterprises around the world build brand trust and loyalty by delivering truly exceptional customer interactions.”

By leveraging UJET’s ultra-modern cloud contact center, AVANT further enhances its ability to increase productivity, customer satisfaction and cost savings on behalf of clients around the world. Through this one-of-a-kind partnership, AVANT and UJET are setting a new benchmark for the contact center solutions market with scalability, security, and reliability.

Additional Resources:

About AVANT

AVANT is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation's premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology, and cost-effective communications.

About UJET

UJET is the world's first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world's largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag! and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and subscribe to our blog!

