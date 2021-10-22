Home Business Wire Avalara to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Avalara to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 after market close. Avalara will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Avalara Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

  • When: Thursday, November 4, 2021
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Conference Call: (888) 660-6196 from the United States, (929) 203-1824 International, with Conference ID 5816067; please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure a timely connection
  • Webcast: investor.avalara.com; replay will also be archived on this website
  • Replay: (800) 770-2030 from the United States, (647) 362-9199 International, with Conference ID 5816067; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, November 11, 2021

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Jennifer Gianola

Avalara

jennifer.gianola@avalara.com
650-499-9837

Media Contact
Tommy Morgan

Avalara

media@avalara.com
540-448-7551

