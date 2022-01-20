Home Business Wire Avalara to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on...
Avalara to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 10, 2022 after market close. Avalara will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Avalara Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

  • When: Thursday, February 10, 2022
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Conference Call: (888) 660-6196 from the United States, (929) 203-1824 International, with Conference ID 5816067; please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure a timely connection
  • Webcast: investor.avalara.com; replay will also be archived on this website
  • Replay: (800) 770- 2030 from the United States, (647) 362- 9199 International, with Conference ID 5816067; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Thursday, February 17, 2022

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

Contacts

Investor
Jennifer Gianola

Avalara

jennifer.gianola@avalara.com
650-499-9837

Media
Tommy Morgan

Avalara

media@avalara.com
540-448-7551

