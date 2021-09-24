Availity Selects TruthMD to Continue Driving Improvements in Provider Data Quality Across the U.S.

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TruthMD, LLC, an industry-leading medical provider data solutions service with a mission to be the world’s most-trusted single-source of truth while transforming healthcare through data, has been selected by Availity, one of the largest healthcare information networks in the United States, to enhance its clients’ provider demographics and disciplinary data. Availity connects more than two million providers to every health plan in the United States. Through its multi-payer platform, Availity facilitates more than 13 billion electronic transactions annually.

For health plans, access to accurate provider data is an essential element of quality healthcare and is increasingly important as the new No Surprises Act federal mandates are scheduled to go into effect on January 1, 2022. Availity will draw upon TruthMD’s machine-learning based MedFax data solution to augment its ongoing drive for precise and timely provider data.

“TruthMD’s MedFax healthcare data solutions will integrate seamlessly with Availity’s initiatives for Provider Data Management,” said Gemma Cunningham, CEO and Founder of TruthMD. “We are excited to help Availity expand its intelligent platform by delivering key provider insights and monitoring problematic disciplinary actions.”

TruthMD delivers near real-time, provider data from more than 20,000 primary sources to the healthcare industry. The company’s MedFax medical provider data is based on more than 15 years of historical data from medical professionals. MedFax data is utilized by health insurers, state governments, health plan service organizations, workers’ compensation insurers, providers, and medical professional liability carriers throughout the United States.

“Availity’s Provider Data Management solution has driven higher quality provider data for health plans with a workflow that helps make it easier for provider organizations to directly participate in the process,” said Russ Thomas, CEO of Availity. “Our relationship with TruthMD enhances our data analytic capabilities as we continue to build engaging platforms that assist providers in efficiently managing their organizations while verifying and attesting to high-quality updates.”

Availity is a leader in payer-provider collaboration. The company provides the critical infrastructure that connects hospitals, physicians and other care providers with health plans, while aiming to minimize administrative burden and cost from the healthcare system through its digital provider engagement, clearinghouse, and revenue cycle management technology solutions. Availity’s service offerings enable healthcare professionals to manage the administrative, clinical, and financial data needed to fuel real-time coordination among providers, health plans, and their patients, thereby helping to increase efficiency in the delivery of healthcare.

About TruthMD, LLC:

TruthMD, LLC was founded in 2012, to be the world’s single, most-trusted source of truth, regarding healthcare institutions, providers, pharmaceuticals & devices, to improve outcomes through increased transparency and accountability. MedFax is at the core of TruthMD’s portfolio of Healthcare provider data services. MedFax is currently utilized across the healthcare industry to improve their business using the industry’s first single source of truth about providers curated from more than 20,000 primary sources. TruthMD is a privately held company, headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. For additional information, please visit www.medfax.com.

About Availity

Availity is the place where healthcare finds the answers needed to shift focus back to patient care. Availity works to solve communication challenges in healthcare by creating a richer, more transparent exchange of information among health plans, providers, and technology partners. As the nation’s largest health information network, Availity facilitates billions of clinical, administrative, and financial transactions annually. The Availity suite of dynamic products, built on a powerful, intelligent platform, enables real-time collaboration for success in a competitive, value-based care environment. For additional information, please visit www.availity.com

Contacts

