Automation, Interoperability, and Data Integration Take Precedence as UiPath Exhibits at HIMMS Global Health Conference 2022

UiPath to showcase automation’s transformative power to tackle interoperability challenges and deliver superior provider and patient experiences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it is exhibiting at the HIMMS Global Health Conference & Exhibition, which is being held virtually and in-person in Orlando, Florida from March 14-18, 2022.

The pandemic effects of staff shortages, strained resources, and voluminous patient backlogs are commonplace across the healthcare industry. To refocus the industry on patient care—versus the overwhelming amount of paperwork, patient documentation, and analytics that consumes hours upon hours of workers’ time—healthcare organizations are turning to enterprise automation software. CIOs and other leaders in healthcare are being tasked with automation mandates to turn automation into a core competency that can help with imperatives like interoperability of systems and data integration.

According to McKinsey, an estimated 33% of healthcare provider tasks can be automated as part of reforms to reduce administrative complexity that could save $265 billion annually in the U.S. healthcare system alone. Robotic process automation (RPA) can remove friction, time, and cost, ensuring providers have the data and the time for optimal care decisions. For example, UiPath worked with one of the world’s leading non-profit academic medical centers to accelerate patient registration for COVID testing and reduce wait times; automated the reporting of infectious disease data for a public hospital to free time for 20 nurses to focus on patient care; and saved a provider organization 138,000 hours of time and allowed it to redeploy staff to critical work by automating cash and credit adjustments.

“As the healthcare industry continues to work its way through the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, some digital transformation efforts have accelerated as they become the driving force in every organization’s response,” said Kumar Chebrolu, Managing Director and Life Sciences and Healthcare practice leader for Strategy & Analytics at Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Automation plays a leading role for organizations as they modernize and integrate technologies to become agile and build the organizational structure for digital transformation.”

“Healthcare technology is advancing rapidly, but time-consuming administrative tasks can still be an obstacle to more efficient and effective patient care. Automating both workflows and data integration allows healthcare providers to quickly get the information needed, allowing more time to focus on patients, not paperwork,” said Ron Wince, CEO of Myndshft, a leading provider of real-time medical benefits check and electronic prior authorization technology. “UiPath is a leader in enterprise automation for healthcare and Myndshft uniquely solves the challenges of benefits verification and prior authorization. Our collaboration streamlines tedious, manual tasks to deliver better experiences for healthcare staff and the patients they serve.”

Jason Warrelmann, Global Healthcare Leader at UiPath, will speak about the benefits of implementing process intelligence and desktop automation using AI to create scalable attended software robots for thousands of caregivers during a panel discussion on March 16 from 12:45-1:05 p.m. ET in the Innovation Live Theater. On Tuesday, March 15, UiPath will also host a breakfast in Room 203C where attendees can learn the benefits of automation in public sector health.

“Providers, health plans, and other stakeholders are turning to digital to meet consumers’ evolving needs and expectations, improve the overall patient, provider and health worker experience, and drive loyalty. By automating more processes, these organizations can make better decisions to deliver the right care at the right place at the right time, at the same time alleviating the extra burden set of workers by the effects of the pandemic,” said Gabriela Valera Quenza, Manager, Intelligent Automation practice at Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Through the combination of RPA and intelligent automation, business process automation capabilities can be applied to high-value, decision-making tasks. The results are the smart, timely application of data and the ability to address real-world challenges and opportunities at scale.”

HIMSS attendees can visit UiPath at booth #8162 in the Innovation Live/Startup Pavilion, booth #8240-71 in the Interoperability Showcase Pavilion, or at booth #W231B in the Meeting Room Pavilion. UiPath will also join the HIMSS NYC Chapter for lunch at the Rose Center across the street from the pavilion on Tuesday, March 15 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

To learn more, please visit the UiPath HIMSS exhibitor page, and view the Deloitte HIMSS exhibitor page and its solutions and services for healthcare here. Read more about how alliance partners UiPath and Deloitte work together to help enterprises modernize and digitize their workforce with RPA.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

Contacts

Media Contact

Pete Daly



UiPath



pr@uipath.com

Investor Relations Contact

Kelsey Turcotte



UiPath



investor.relations@uipath.com