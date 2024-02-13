AutoManager Holdings Group Announces New Executive Leadership Roles

CANOGA PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AutoManager Holdings Group (“AutoManager”), a leading provider of software and tech-enabled services to 5,000+ dealerships in the automotive industry, has announced new executive leadership roles:

Jake Morley – Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Morley brings over a decade of senior leadership experience in the auto software industry to AutoManager. He previously served as a senior executive of Frazer Computing, the largest provider of dealership management software to independent auto dealers, where he was responsible for sales, marketing, and partnership development. As CEO of AutoManager, Jake will build upon the Company’s track record of providing innovative software solutions. “AutoManager has a 30+ year history of serving auto dealerships, and I am honored for the opportunity to build on this company’s incredible foundation and lead the Company into its next chapter of growth and automation. I look forward to working with our exceptional team to deliver technologies that make car dealerships easier, more efficient and more profitable to run.”

Mr. Morley is joined by Zach Klempf (Chief Strategy Officer), David Aeschbacher (Chief Technology Officer), and Dan Tehrani (Chief Financial Officer).

Mr. Klempf is the Founder of Selly Automotive, a leading provider of CRM software to independent auto dealerships, which AutoManager acquired in 2022. Mr. Klempf has a successful track record of entrepreneurship in the automotive industry, and he will help guide the strategic direction of the Company, including business and product development.

Mr. Aeschbacher brings more than 15 years of experience in the automotive software industry. He previously worked with Mr. Morley at Frazer Computing where he led the company’s Engineering teams and was heavily involved in new product development. He has also held roles at several other software companies, including a tech-enabled automotive lender, before joining AutoManager.

Dan Tehrani, CPA is a seasoned finance executive and previously held roles at Soothe, Serviz, and Neustar. He will oversee finance and accounting for AutoManager and each of its subsidiaries.

AutoManager is a leading provider of dealer management software (“DMS”), website tools, customer relationship management (“CRM”) software, and recall management technologies primarily to independent car dealerships with over 30 years of history helping independent and franchise dealers increase sales and business productivity. The company’s DeskManager offering is a next generation DMS designed to streamline every aspect of dealership operations with a powerful set of tools, ease of use, and robust set of security features. WebManager is a comprehensive website and digital marketing platform, offering dealerships a mobile-first, responsive, and secure online presence. Both products are scalable solutions for car, truck, marine, powersports and RV dealers in North America and can be expanded with numerous add-on modules to serve the needs of small and large dealerships alike. AutoManager also offers recall management technologies and services through AutoAp which provides safety recall management technologies to auto dealerships, fleet managers, and others who acquire, sell, service and manage vehicles. AutoManager serves thousands of users across the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit www.automanager.com.

