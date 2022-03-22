Auto-ISAC Partners with GRIMM for First of Its Kind Automotive Security Training Program

The innovative partnership will pilot test a training curriculum of best practices to leverage solutions and address infrastructure and automotive cybersecurity risks

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRIMM, a forward-looking cybersecurity organization led by industry experts, announces a first-of-its-kind partnership with the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC). This pilot program represents an automotive industry-led effort to establish the foundation of automotive cybersecurity education for the global workforce.

“The partnership with NHTSA and Auto ISAC will feature GRIMM’s Defensive Automotive Engineering Training course as part of its Automotive Cybersecurity Training (ACT) program. Course participants will understand the automotive cybersecurity threat-landscape from an attacker’s perspective, which will enhance their abilities to integrate defensive security measures into their vehicle networks,” said GRIMM CEO Jennifer Tisdale.

“The global standardization of the fundamentals of automotive security will help the industry ensure that the future of advanced transportation mobility is prioritizing cybersecurity as a fundamental knowledge point in the industry’s workforce,” Tisdale added.

As one of several automotive cybersecurity training expert providers, GRIMM provides the advanced cybersecurity portion of the 6-week training course.

“The Auto-ISAC is honored that GRIMM will share their knowledge and experience with our Automotive Cybersecurity Trainees in the upcoming hands-on training at the American Center for Mobility in April.” Tamara Shoemaker, Cybersecurity Training Leader for the Auto-ISAC.

The program covers various issues, strategies, and updated technical information to facilitate student understanding and discussion. Students will gain insights into UDS design and implementation bugs, code update design flaws, inter-ECU communications weaknesses, and the basics of reserve engineering of hardware and software issues. The Auto ISAC training is open exclusively to their members; however, GRIMM offers a version available to the public. For more information contact: info@grimm-co.com.

About GRIMM

GRIMM is a forward-thinking cybersecurity organization led by industry experts. The company’s practice demonstrates the impact of security risks and provides technical solutions to address top risks. GRIMM’s expertise is built on operational experience solving advanced cybersecurity problems. For more information, go to www.grimm-co.com and follow on Twitter @grimmcyber.

About Auto-ISAC

The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence-sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more efficiently respond to cyberthreats. For more information, go to www.automotiveisac.com and follow on Twitter @AutoISAC.

