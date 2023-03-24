Autel Unveils Training Center in Germany to Offer Hands-on Training for Clients

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAScalibration–Autel, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of professional diagnostic tools, equipment and accessories in the automotive aftermarket, is excited to announce the opening of its new training center in Munich, Germany. Equipped with a full range of Autel MaxiChargers including both AC and DC chargers for electric vehicles, the center is designed to help technicians gain a better understanding of Autel’s products through practical exercises.





The new training center features a showroom and a practical training area, where Autel products can be showcased and tested directly on vehicles. Autel’s product range includes a variety of advanced tools, including the Autel MaxiCharger AC and DC chargers, which are ideal for battery electronic vehicles. At the training center, technicians are able to learn how to install and practice with Autel’s EV chargers perfectly, rather than learning with Powerpoint slides. The training center also offers training on Autel’s new three-in-one tool, which combines general diagnostics, wheel alignment, and ADAS calibration.

The training center also features a classroom that can accommodate up to a group of 10 technicians, where they can learn about Autel’s products and technologies, discuss all the topics, as well as receive instructions on compliance with EV laws set by the government.

“We are proud to open our new training center in Munich, Germany,” said Michael Müller, professional trainer from Autel Europe. “Our new facility provides hands-on training for technicians, allowing them to better understand and use our products in their daily work. We invite everyone interested in green technology to come and visit us and learn more about Autel’s advanced tools.”

Autel will also be participating in the upcoming Key Energy 2023 to be held in Rimini, Italy on March 22-24. Apart from showcasing its latest products, including the Autel MaxiChargers, Autel will provide live demonstrations and training for the attendees.

