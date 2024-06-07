Autel Energy’s Charging Station Management System (CSMS) Achieves OCPP 2.0.1 Certification, Advancing EV Charging Interoperability and Security

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Autel–Autel Energy, a leading provider of EV (electric vehicle) charging solutions and services, proudly announced that its Charging Station Management System (CSMS) has obtained the OCPP 2.0.1 Certification from the Open Charge Alliance (OCA), marking a step forward in the company’s commitment to advancing the interoperability and security of EV charging solutions and reinforcing its leadership in the EV charging industry.









OCPP 2.0.1, the latest version of Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) released by OCA in 2020, is the globally recognized standard for effective communication between charging stations and charging station management software. The protocol provides advanced smart charging capabilities and enhanced control features for utilities, Charge Point Operators (CPO), and EV owners. To date, only 14 companies worldwide have achieved this esteemed certification.

Autel Energy’s CSMS has successfully completed the Core and Advanced Security profiles of OCPP 2.0.1, demonstrating robust security measures and seamless interoperability. Additionally, Autel has finalized the development for the remaining six profiles of OCPP 2.0.1 and is poised to achieve full certification as soon as OCA opens the certification process for these profiles.

Autel EV Charging Software solution includes the CSMS and the charge app and serves over 100,000 customers across more than 70 countries. It facilitates over 600,000 charging sessions per month and contributes to the reduction of over 42 million kilograms of CO2 emissions.

By achieving the OCPP 2.0.1 certification, Autel guarantees enhanced security through the implementation of the Transport Layer Security (TLS) Protocol, which supports mandatory encryption and authentication mechanisms. By utilizing standardized communication protocols, the CSMS guarantees efficient and reliable data transmission, with all data transmissions between the charging station and the cloud encrypted to prevent data leakage, tampering, and attacks. The two-way authentication between the charging station and cloud system ensures that both ends of the communication are trusted, preventing unauthorized device access. Offering strong interoperability and excellent system stability, the CSMS can seamlessly integrate charging equipment from different manufacturers, ensuring wide compatibility, versatility, and high stability and reliability.

This achievement also demonstrates the leading position of the Autel Energy’s Charging Station Management System in technological innovation and industry protocols, enhancing customer trust and market competitiveness, and validates our commitment to providing high-quality, secure, and interoperable charging solutions.

