<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Austria NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook Report 2022: A...
Business Wire

Austria NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook Report 2022: A $1.89 Billion Market by 2028 – 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Austria NFT Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook – 50+ KPIs on NFT Investments by Key Assets, Currency, Sales Channels – Q2 2022” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The NFT industry in Austria is expected to grow by 46.2% on an annual basis to reach US$368.4 million in 2022.

The NFT industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 33.4% during 2022-2028. The NFT Spend Value in the country will increase from US$368.4 million in 2022 to reach US$1892.5 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

  • Based on data and analysis, develop country-level strategies.
  • Identify investment opportunities in growth segments.
  • Exceed competition by incorporating forecast data as well as market trends.
  • Use the relationships between major data sets with valuable insights to improve strategy.
  • Appropriate for providing accurate, high-quality data and analysis to support internal and external presentations.

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 NFT Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer

2 Austria NFT Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 Austria NFT – Total Sales Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

2.2 Austria NFT – Total Sales Spend Volume Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

2.3 Austria NFT – Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3 Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

3.1 Austria NFT Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

3.2 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.3 Austria NFT Real Estate Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.4 Austria NFT Sports Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.5 Austria NFT Gaming Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.6 Austria NFT Utility Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.7 Austria NFT Fashion and Luxury Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

3.8 Austria NFT Other Assets Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art Market Size and Forecast by Key Assets

4.1 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art Market Share by Key Assets (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

4.2 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art – Digital Art Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.3 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art – Music & Sound Clip Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.4 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art – Videos Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.5 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art – Memes & GIF Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

4.6 Austria NFT Collectibles and Art – Other Assets Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5 Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Currency

5.1 Austria NFT Market Share by Currency (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

5.2 Austria NFT Currency Ethereum – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.3 Austria NFT Currency Solana – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.4 Austria NFT Currency Avalanche – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.5 Austria NFT Currency Polygon – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.6 Austria NFT Currency BSC – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.7 Austria NFT Currency Flow – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.8 Austria NFT Currency WAX – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.9 Austria NFT Currency Ronin – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

5.10 Austria NFT Other Currencies – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6 Austria NFT Market Size and Forecast by Key Sales Channels

6.1 Austria NFT Market Share by Key Sales Channels (%), 2021 Vs. 2028

6.2 Austria NFT Primary Market – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

6.3 Austria NFT Secondary Market – Spend Value Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

7 Austria User Statistics of Internet and Population, 2019 – 2028

7.1 Austria Internet Users Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

7.2 Austria Internet Penetration Rate, 2019 – 2028

7.3 Austria Adult Population Trend Analysis, 2019 – 2028

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skli1z

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Sonde Health Raises $19.25 Million Series B to Build the Next Generation of Voice-Based Health Monitoring

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI vocal biomarker company will use funding to accelerate its commercial growth, expand its platform into new health conditions,...
Continua a leggere

Allegro DVT and V-Nova Announce Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Development of LCEVC Ecosystem

Business Wire Business Wire -
The collaboration will foster adoption of MPEG5 LCEVC among video SOCs/ASIC vendors and enable faster time-to-market for delivering proven...
Continua a leggere

New WeighPack Bag Inserter & Uncuffer for Bulk Bagging

Business Wire Business Wire -
Designed to fully automate the manual processes of most typical bag-in-box systems LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WeighPack has launched two state-of-the-art packaging...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Sonde Health Raises $19.25 Million Series B to Build the Next Generation of Voice-Based...

Business Wire