Austria Food Delivery and Online Platform Services Market Regulatory Report 2021 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Regulatory Report: Food Delivery and the Online Platform Services Sector in Austria” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Austrian Chamber of Labour is pushing to get platform work regulated in the country. While also looking for EU regulation on the matter, the local Vienna branch is asking that the country passes legislation at national level.

Many decisions regarding employment status or taxes to be applied to platforms are being left to be decided at European level.

There is a collective agreement that only applies to a small percentage of the workers, as it does not include independent contractors.

Deliveries of tobacco products and prescription medicines are not allowed.

A decision which applies to Uber, and does not extend to third-party food delivery services, is helpful in shedding light on how the Austrian courts deal with new technologies and how they reinterpret the law to accommodate these new scenarios.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Employment

2.1 Employment – Current legal framework

2.2 Employment – Upcoming legal initiatives and political debate

2.3 Employment – Pending court cases

3 Environment

3.1 Environment – Current legal framework

3.2 Environment – Upcoming legal initiatives and political debate

4 Other laws

4.1 Other laws – Current legal framework

4.2 Other laws – Current legal framework – National

4.3 Other laws – Upcoming change – National

5 Relevant laws

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/520bmd.

